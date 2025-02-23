Jessica Pegula drops 1-word reaction as NHL legend Marc-Andre Fleury records major milestone in farewell season

Jessica Pegula recently expressed awe at Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury playing his 1,045th game in the National Hockey League (NHL) earlier on Friday (February 21). The Canadian was first drafted into the ice hockey league in 2003 and has had several tenures at various top teams.

Ad

Fleury, who secured a gold medal for Canada in the 2010 Winter Olympics, has played for Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights and Chicago Blackhawks in his celebrated career as a goaltender. The 40-year-old recently announced that he will hang up his skates at the end of the 2024-25 NHL season.

While the 2007-08 Stanley Cup champions Minnesota Wild suffered a close 3-4 defeat to Red Wings in the Eastern Conference on Friday, Jessica Pegula was still in awe of Marc-Andre Fleury recording the second-highest amount of games in NHL history going by her reaction on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad

Trending

"Legend!" Jessica Pegula wrote on X while reposting a statistic detailing Marc-Andre Fleury's longevity.

Expand Tweet

Ad

For academic purposes, New Jersey Devils legend Marc Breuder has played 221 games more than Marc-Andre Fleury as a goaltender. The record for most NHL games played is most likely out of sight for the Canadian considering he is midway through his farewell season.

"Thanks for the warm welcome" - When Buffalo Sabres fan Jessica Pegula commended New York Rangers' efforts to welcome her

Jessica Pegula exited the Australian Open in the third round (Source: Getty)

Last December, Jessica Pegula visited the Madison Square Garden a month after Buffalo Sabres' away game victory against New York Rangers. For those unaware, the Buffalo-based team is owned by the World No. 5's billionaire father, Terry Pegula. That said, while she is a devoted fan to the Sabres, she couldn't help but appreciate the generosity shown to her by MSG officials.

Ad

"It may have been a @NYRangers game but thanks for the warm welcome @TheGarden I’m so excited to play here Wednesday night @tennisnightout ✨🍎🌃," Pegula wrote on X in December 2024.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pegula, meanwhile, will be eager to win her first pro singles title since August 2024 at this week's ATX Open in Austin, Texas. The American is the top seed at the WTA 250 tournament and is playing at Texas' biggest women's sports event for the first time in her career.

The 30-year-old has compiled a respectable 7-3 win/loss record in 2025 thus far and recorded a quarterfinal appearance in Doha earlier this month. However, she is far off from the level she showed last year, which guided her to runner-up finishes at the US Open and the Cincinnati Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback