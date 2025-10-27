Joao Fonseca brings his parents to tears with heartfelt tribute after winning the biggest title of his career at Swiss Indoors

Joao Fonseca recently stormed to the biggest title of his career at the Swiss Indoors. As the Brazilian defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the finals, his parents Christiano and Roberta were brought to tears after their son's heartfelt tribute to them.Fonseca enjoyed an incredible campaign in Basel this week. He kicked off his time at the ATP 500 event with a win over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, before going on to dispose of seventh and ninth seeds Jakun Mensik and Denis Shapovalov. In his semifinals match, the 19-year-old eked past Jaume Munar.On Sunday, October 26, Joao Fonseca faced off against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the finals of the Swiss Indoors. As the Brazilian outclassed the eighth seed, his parents were in the audience to cheer him on. After the match, Fonseca thanked his parents for their support, leaving them visibly emotional after his speech.Fonseca's parents Christiano and Roberta have played a major role in their son's success. The duo have been unwavering in their support for the 19-year-old and are currently his manager.Joao Fonseca extends his gratitude to his parents and team after Skwiss Indoors triumph, dedicates title to his motherFonseca at the BNP Paribas Fortis European Open (Image Source: Getty)For Joao Fonseca, his triumph at the Swiss Indoors marks his biggest career title yet. It also makes him the seventh-youngest ATP 500 titleist since 1990. After his victory, the Brazilian extended his gratitude to his parents and his team during his on-court interview, saying,“It’s crazy. It’s tough to say because we have been through a lot. I want to thank my family and coaches that helped me achieve this amazing effort. My parents just came from Brazil. They were going to Paris but just changed their flight and came here like one hour before the match. It’s amazing to have them here for the biggest title of my career. It’s a pleasure playing this sport. It’s a pleasure playing this tournament. Just very happy.”He went on to dedicate the title to his mother, adding,“(My parents) were the ones who believed in me. I was thinking about going to University. They were like ‘It’s your choice. We’re gonna be there to support you no matter what you choose.’ I wanna thank them. Since I was young my mom traveled with me. Since I was 11, I only traveled with her. This title is for her.”After his victorious run at the Swiss Indoors, Joao Fonseca will now return to action at the Paris Masters. The 19-year-old will face-off against Denis Shapovalov for his opening round encounter, with a possible battle against Alex de Minaur looming in the round of 16 match.