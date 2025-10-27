Joao Fonseca told Alejandro Davidovich Fokina that &quot;the future is bright&quot; for the Spaniard following the conclusion of the pair's 2025 Swiss Indoors final clash in Basel, which the Brazilian teenager won. However, the 19-year-old's words didn't go down well with several tennis fans, who wondered if it was the right thing for the youngster to say to the vastly-more experienced ATP star.On Sunday, October 26, 26-year-old Alejandro Davidovich Fokina's losing streak in ATP Tour-level finals continued, as Joao Fonseca came out on top with a 6-3, 6-4 win. The Spaniard has now featured in five finals overall and lost them all. Meanwhile, Fonseca now has two ATP Tour-level titles to his name. Later, while delivering his speech, the Brazilian told the clearly-dejected Davidovich Fokina:&quot;First I need to congratulate Alejandro for this amazing week. Him and his team, we know how hard you guys work. Great family. Great team. Congrats to you. I know (losing) another final is tough but keep working. Keep the process. For sure, the future is bright for you. So keep going.&quot;Quite a few tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) opined that Joao Fonseca's words for Alejandro Davidovich Fokina were condescending. Some also suggested that the Brazilian teenager, who is still very much getting used to life on the ATP Tour, lacks tact in handling such situations because of his inexperience.&quot;I really didn’t like that; Fonseca sounded super trite and a bit condescending,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;He doesn’t have to say it. There’s a thing called tact,&quot; commented another.&quot;I know Fonseca means it well and he really HAS to say it but if I'm ADF and standing there in defeat being told by a 19 year old that has two ATP titles already that if I just keep going with the process, I might just get one, I am absolutely hating myself,&quot; another chimed in.&quot;That's the problem with everyone speaking according to a script: congrats to you and your great team, you'll win one soon, thanks to my team, thanks to the ball kids...,&quot; one stated.&quot;I would have rage walked off that court,&quot; added another, stepping into Davidovich Fokina's shoes.&quot;This is a great point, it's a real lack of self-awareness. I'll give Joao the benefit of the doubt for now, though, knowing these post-game &quot;speeches&quot; are all template-based and redundant. Likely he is just caught up brain fart having just won. BUT... let's see. Players hate losing to this guy I wonder if there's something unlikeable about him and Scott just picked it out? We'll see,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.&quot;You're going to be the next Novak Djokovic&quot; - Alejandro Davidovich Fokina delivers bold prediction about Joao Fonseca's futureAlejandro Davidovich Fokina at the 2025 Swiss Indoors in Basel (Source: Getty)Before Joao Fonseca stepped up to deliver his speech after winning the 2025 Swiss Indoors title, it was runner-up Alejandro Davidovich Fokina who took to the podium to share his thoughts after yet another ATP Tour-level final heartbreak. Clearly impressed by what he saw from Fonseca, the Spaniard boldly predicted that the Brazilian will eventually become the next Novak Djokovic and challenge the dominance of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Djokovic established himself as a fixture in men's tennis' elite level in the late 2000s and became a feared rival of both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the two most dominant players at the time.&quot;You played unbelievable tennis today. You are the person of this sport. You have a bright future for sure. You’re gonna be the next Nole to beat Carlos and Jannik for sure,&quot; Davidovich Fokina said.Both Joao Fonseca and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina are now set to turn their attention to this year's Paris Masters.