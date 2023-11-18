John McEnroe's brother Patrick claims Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner will play ATP Finals final

John McEnroe's brother, Patrick, has predicted that Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner will face off in the final of the 2023 ATP Finals.

The top four seeds of the tournament - Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and Jannik Sinner have advanced to the semifinals in Turin. The Serb defeated Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-1, improving his score to 2-1 in the Green Group.

However, he had to wait for the outcome of the match between Holger Rune and Jannik Sinner, hoping for the Italian to win to secure his spot in the last four. Sinner, meanwhile, completed a perfect round-robin stage. He defeated Rune 6-2, 5-7, 6-4, concluding the Green Group with a 3-0 record.

On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz finished at the top of the Red Group after securing a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Daniil Medvedev. In the upcoming semifinals, Sinner will face off against Daniil Medvedev, while the 24-time Grand Slam champion will go head-to-head with Alcaraz.

After seeing the semifinal lineup, Patrick McEnroe took to social media and predicted that World No. 1, Novak Djokovic, and home crowd favorite, Jannik Sinner will go up against each other in the final of the tournament in Turin.

"It’s quite a final 4 tomorrow @atptour final…. Clearly the best 4 players in 2023. It’s @janniksin vs @DaniilMedwed And @DjokerNole vs @carlosalcaraz. I’ve got Novak and Sinner to the final. You?" McEnroe posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Jannik Sinner credits Italian company for his mental health improvement over the past year: "I feel that I have improved"

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 ATP Finals

During his post-match press conference after his win against Holger Rune, Jannik Sinner was asked about the remarkable progress he made with regard to his mental well-being.

Sinner acknowledged the assistance provided by Italian company Formula Medicine in enhancing his mental health. The company is renowned for its cutting-edge methodologies, employing advanced computer technology to assess various aspects of a player's cognitive abilities.

"I'm working a little bit with it's called Formula Medicine. The boss is Riccardo Ceccarelli. He was here. He was in the box also tonight. He has been here also the match with Novak," Sinner said.

"It is a little bit different because you don't talk one to one, but you make certain - how you say - on the computer you make exercises and they calculate how much of your brain you used and everything, then they help you to make it as automatic as possible with using less time and less brain."

Sinner also revealed that he has been working with Riccardo Ceccarelli, the CEO and founder of Formula Medicine for several years. The 22-year-old stated that their work together has proven to be fruitful as he has made "good progress."

"We are working with him already some years now. I feel that I have improved. Obviously stepping on the court, it is a little bit different still. But I think we are making a good progress," he added.

