John McEnroe's daughter Emily McEnroe recently shared the stage with her dad for a musical performance in Indian Wells, where she encountered a hilarious fan who snubbed her while asking for her autograph.

Emily is an actor, voice artist, and singer. She made her debut in the film Futra Days in 2022. More recently, she made a cameo appearance in popular TV show Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The tennis legend's daughter has performed in many singing gigs along with her father. The duo performed together at the 2023 Indian Wells and at this year's edition of the event as well. Emily took to Instagram story to show a snippet of her performance, which also featured her dad playing the guitar.

Emily also uploaded videos from the event on her Instagram, narrating a hilarious interaction with a fan asking for her autograph while joking that they would prefer the tennis legend's signature.

"Thank you to the woman who asked for my autograph I said 'are you sure?' she said 'well, I’d rather have your dads'," Emily McEnroe wrote on her Instagram.

Emily's mother Tatum O'Neal commented on the post, complimenting her.

"My beautiful daughter," O'Neal wrote.

John McEnroe about his unreleased album: "It wasn't good enough to release it"

In a conversation with GQ in 2019, John McEnroe revealed that he tried to write original songs after his retirement, but decided not to release them.

"Well, after I stopped playing, I was working on some songs and playing with people. And that led to, “Hey, we should write original songs.” And I'm not going to bore all your readers with the details, but the bottom line is that I had control over whether it be released and at the end of the day – sadly for the world or, maybe, luckily for the world – I decided it wasn't good enough to release it," McEnroe said in an interview with GQ.

McEnroe mentioned that the vocals were the most important part of a song for him, something that was not the strongest aspect of his attempt.

"And that was because of the vocals. For me, it's all about the vocals and although I like sing and talk, the singing part just didn’t work out. I would have preferred to get a real singer," McEnroe added.