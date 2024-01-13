"Just 2 mums playing tennis" - Elina Svitolina enjoys practice with Caroline Wozniacki ahead of Australian Open 2024

Elina Svitolina and Caroline Wozniacki were the two tennis stars who returned to the WTA tour last season following their maternity leaves. Elina Svitolina recently shared photos of moments from the duo's Australian Open 2024 practice session.

The 2024 Australian Open will be the 11th time Elina Svitolina competes, while for Caroline Wozniacki, it will be the 14th time she will be competing in the tournament throughout her career.

On Saturday, Elina Svitolina posted a picture of herself and Caroline Wozniacki on her Instagram story, shaking hands beside the net during a pre-Australian Open 2024 practice session.

“Just 2 mums playing tennis,” Elina Svitolina shared.

Svitolina (left) and Wozniacki (right) will be competing in their first Australian Open post-maternity leave.

In March 2022, Svitolina took a break from tennis due to a plethora of reasons, one of which was her pregnancy. She got married to French ATP star Gael Monfils in July 2021, and in October 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Skai. Svitolina has since returned to the WTA tour since April 2023.

Caroline Wozniacki, on the other hand, returned to the WTA tour in August 2023 at the Omnium Banque Nationale présenté par Rogers. This was after a three-year hiatus that saw her and her husband, David Lee, welcome their two children, Olivia and James Wozniacki Lee.

A look at Elina Svitolina and Caroline Wozniacki's best records at the Australian Open

Elina Svitolina's best record at the Australian Open was when she reached the quarterfinals in 2018 and 2019. However, here is a closer look at how the Ukrainian star performed in the 2019 edition.

At the 2019 Australian Open, she defeated Viktorija Golubic, Viktória Hrunčáková, Zhang Shuai, and Madison Keys in the first, second, third, and fourth rounds, respectively. In the quarterfinals, she was defeated by the eventual champion, Naomi Osaka, in straight sets. Svitolina currently has a 22-10 win/loss record at the tournament. At the 2024 edition, Svitolina's opponent in the first round will be Australia's Taylah Preston.

Caroline Wozniacki, on the other hand, won the Australian Open title in 2018. In the first four rounds, she defeated Mihaela Buzarnescu, Jana Fett, Kiki Bertens, and Magdalena Rybarikova. She also defeated Carla Suarez Navarro in the quarterfinal and Elise Mertens in the semifinal. Her opponent in the final was Simona Halep. The game ended with scores 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4 in favor of Wozniacki.

After playing 48 matches at the Australian Open, Wozniacki currently has a 36-12 win/loss record. Wozniacki will begin her 2024 Australian Open Grand Slam pursuit by facing Magda Linette.