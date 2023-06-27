"Just another normal day in America" - Martina Navratilova reacts to fatal shooting in Kansas City, calls it a "new normal"

Martina Navratilova recently reacted to the tragic news of the fatal shooting that took place in Kansas City, Missouri. She referred to the incident as a "new normal" in America.

On Sunday, June 25, a mass shooting took place in Kansas City, resulting in the tragic loss of three lives and leaving five others injured. The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department released a statement indicating that three bodies were discovered in a parking lot and all of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

The remaining five victims were transported to various hospitals via ambulances and private vehicles.

With more than 270 mass shootings occurring just this year alone, the issue of gun control has been a hot topic in American politics for some time now. However, no concrete measures have been taken so far to address the problem. As a result, innocent members of the public continue to suffer the consequences of these senseless acts of violence.

Martina Navratilova recently took to social media to express her concern about the alarming frequency of mass shootings in America. She stated that this has unfortunately become the "new normal" in the country.

"Just another normal day in America. Because this is the new normal…" Navratilova tweeted.

Martina Navratilova @Martina Just another normal day in America. Because this is the new normal… huffpost.com/entry/kansas-c… Just another normal day in America. Because this is the new normal… huffpost.com/entry/kansas-c…

"F**k cancer" - Martina Navratilova gets all clear from doctors 6 months after 2nd diagnosis

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

Martina Navratilova was diagnosed with cancer for the second time earlier this year. However, she has recently shared the news that she has successfully overcome the disease and is now cancer-free.

In January, Navratilova revealed that after discovering an enlarged lymph node on her neck in November last year, she was diagnosed with both breast and throat cancer. The news came as a shock to many, especially considering that the former World No. 1 had been declared cancer-free 13 years prior to this diagnosis.

On March 21, Navratilova stated that her doctors declared her cancer-free. The news had allowed her to return to the commentary desk at the 2023 Miami Open.

On June 19, the 18-time Grand Slam champion received the incredible news that she was once again cancer-free after undergoing extensive testing at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

She expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards the dedicated team of doctors, nurses, and technicians who worked tirelessly to make her cancer-free state possible.

"After a day full of tests at Sloan Kettering, I got the all clear! Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians etc. - what a relief :) #byebyecancer :) and yes, #f**kcancer!!!" Martina Navratilova tweeted.

Martina Navratilova @Martina

:) and yes, After a day full of tests at Sloan Kettering, I got the all clear! Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians etc- what a relief:) #byebyecancer :) and yes, #fuckcancer !!!

Poll : 0 votes