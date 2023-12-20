"Just a big mouth with nothing to show"; "Next level jobless behavior" - Nick Kyrgios bragging about his millions of followers angers fans

Nick Kyrgios recently boasted about his millions of followers amid his ongoing feud with Boris Becker, which has enraged tennis fans worldwide.

Becker and Kyrgios have been fighting online for quite some time. This started after the Australian claimed in an interview with The Athletic that if the German and his colleagues played now, they would not be as good as they were.

The six-time Grand Slam winner has since fired back at the Australian, and he did so once again during an episode of Eurosport Germany's 'Das Gelbe vom Ball' podcast.

"I go further in the generational question and say: 70s, John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors, Bjorn Borg, then Ivan Lendl came along. They popularised the sport, they drew viewers to the television," Becker said.

"I did play a bit in the 80s, but there was [Stefan] Edberg, [Mats] Wilander. The 90s were {Andre] Agassi, [Pete] Sampras. All these players make it possible for Nick Kyrgios not to play tennis at all this year and still be able to make a living from tennis," he added.

Nick Kyrgios replied to Boris Becker's remarks on X (formerly Twitter), saying:

"Bro what. I’ve been one of the FEW PLAYERS that have brought million more fans to the sport and have made more money for everyone. NETFLIX…. Don’t remember seeing Boris on there. Guy is ridiculous. I’ve made my career off the court without the help of the others."

Expand Tweet

Following that, one X user trolled Kyrgios, digging up a post from him on the social media platform that hasn't received 1000 likes, saying:

"'Millions of fans' bro can't even get 1k likes."

Expand Tweet

The former Wimbledon finalist then boasted about his Instagram followers (4.2M), writing:

"Checked my instagram? Stfu."

Expand Tweet

Tennis fans have taken to X to call out Nick Kyrgios for his "jobless behavior." One user wrote:

"Next level jobless behavior."

Expand Tweet

Another tweeted:

"You’re so easily triggered. No wonder you’ve never won a slam (in singles)."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Nick Kyrgios receives backlash from Serena Williams' ex-coach amid squabble with Boris Becker

Nick Kyrgios pictured at the World Tennis League

Boris Becker slammed Nick Kyrgios following his comparison of tennis eras and questioned his credibility since he had never won a Grand Slam singles title. Becker wrote:

"Nick makes a lot of noise about tennis lately!?! Why does he speak about a sport he apparently hates …fact-check Nick has never won a major championship as a player or coach (yes doubles 1) so where is any credibility coming from?"

"Trying to compare generations… Laver v Federer, Borg v Nadal, Sampras v Djokovic!?! I am not even gonna mention McEnroe, Conners, Lendl, Agassi, Courier, Edberg, Wilander, Kuerten, Bruguera, Rafter, Hewitt and many more …speak to your @OnlyFans about many things but tennis," he continued.

Expand Tweet

Following Becker's remarks, Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs defended the German, saying it's 'stupid' for Kyrgios to compare generations.

"Well said Boris, sports evolve. Tennis players get faster, stronger, better. Swimmers get faster, runners get faster, golfers hit further, there are so many comparisons BUT there is NO POINT in comparing eras. Its stupid! STUPID!!! SO JUST STOP DOING IT!!" Stubbs wrote.

Expand Tweet