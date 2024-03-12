"Just demanded too much of my time" - Casper Ruud, Iga Swiatek and other tennis players react to Netflix docuseries Break Point's cancellation

Casper Ruud, Iga Swiatek and Holger Rune, among other top players, recently gave their two cents on Netflix canceling its tennis docuseries 'Break Point' after just two seasons.

Break Point, which followed the format popularized by Netflix's F1 series 'Drive to Survive', began in 2023, with the American streaming service rolling out its Season 1 with 10 episodes featuring some of the biggest tennis stars.

The show subsequently only released six episodes in Season 2 this year, and it has now been taken off air due to poor ratings and lack of access to players.

World No. 9 Casper Ruud admitted after his third-round victory at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters that he didn't like Break Point much due to how scripted its storylines were. The Norwegian also disclosed that the amount of screen time the players got depended on how often they reached out to Netflix producers.

"It was too much about — I understand that you should try to get to know the other players too much, but it just demanded too much of my time, because they want you to do this and they want to do this, and everything was a little staged in my eyes..." Casper Ruud said during his post-match press conference. "You have to kind of invite them to do these things if you want more screen time. That's not me."

World No. 7 Holger Rune, one of the main characters of Break Point's Season 2, wasn't as critical of the tennis docuseries as Ruud. The 20-year-old expressed happiness with the sport receiving public attention.

"I don't know. I think, you know, all promotions are good for the sport, you know," Holger Rune said. "I can't speak on behalf of all the players, but I think, you know, as a player to have the camera in the back, could be disturbing but it was not... Yeah, I mean, there is, you know, I think in general I liked mine."

Iga Swiatek says Break Point caused 'some hate towards her and her team'

Iga Swiatek didn't return for Season 2 of Break Point.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek spearheaded the ninth episode of Season 1, where her US Open-winning run was covered. However, she claimed that she didn't like how she and her team were portrayed on the show.

"I know I didn't give, like, much access, as much as other players. I accepted that I may not have the final voice, but there were some stuff that were, like, misinterpreted," Iga Swiatek said in her press conference on Sunday. "My appearance in this series kind of caused some hate towards me and my team."

Aryna Sabalenka and Tommy Paul, meanwhile, admittedly enjoyed their portrayal and had no issues giving access to the Netflix crew.

"Well, I will, actually. Enjoyed filming with them. They were super nice. I think they did a great job. I don't know," Aryna Sabalenka told the press.

"Yeah, I mean, it was a cool experience. I tried to give as much access as I could," Tommy Paul said to the media.