"Just 'F**k this shit', I was like 'You could have ignored that'" - Aryna Sabalenka lays bare her exchange with chair umpire in Indian Wells 3R win

Aryna Sabalenka opened up about her exchange with the chair umpire after her Round-of-32 win over Emma Raducanu at Indian Wells.

Second-seeded Sabalenka's power proved too much for wildcard Raducanu to deal with in the first set. As a result, the Belarusian clinched it 6-3 and looked on course for a straightforward victory.

However, in the second set, the Brit surprisingly mounted a comeback as she pushed Sabalenka to her limits. At one point, the WTA World No. 2's unforced errors piled up. Unable to keep her frustrations in check, she swore on court and was given a warning by the chair umpire.

Ultimately though, Sabalenka saved a break point that could have given Raducanu an edge in the second set, and went on to win it 7-5. As soon as the match came to its conclusion, Sabalenka wagged her finger in the chair umpire's direction. She was quizzed about her exchange with the umpire during the post-match press conference.

"I just told her (chair umpire), like, 'come on, you could just avoid that warning. It wasn't that bad.' Yes, there was, like, one specific word, but it wasn't, like, I didn't forward it to her." the World No. 2 answered.

Sabalenka went on to reveal the exact words that led her to be given a warning by the chair umpire.

"I was just, like you're pissed and you're just, 'F**k this shit.' I was just, like, 'Come on. You could have, like, ignored that.' (Laughter.) Did I really say that, F**k this shit? I did it again. Well, f**k this shit. (Laughter.)" she added.

One of the reporters at the press conference told Sabalenka that she was supposed to curse in Russian, to which she responded:

"No, I don't want to say that. Oh, my God. I mean, someone has to be stupid. I take this role. I'm a Barbie. (Laughter.) Okay."

Aryna Sabalenka will face either Elina Svitolina or Emma Navarro next

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Indian Wells Open

While Aryna Sabalenka sealed her place in the Round of 16 after defeating Raducanu, she is still waiting to find out who her next opponent will be. The Belarusian will face the winner of the match between Elina Svitolina and Emma Navarro.

The World No. 2 has faced Svitolina three times in the past and leads the head-to-head 2-1. The pair's last clash came in the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open, where Sabalenka comfortably beat the Ukrainian 6-4, 6-4.

If Navarro manages to beat Svitolina and progress to the Round of 16 at Indian Wells, the American will face Sabalenka for the first time on the WTA Tour.