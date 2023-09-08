Aryna Sabalenka has asked fans for a little bit of support when she takes on home favorite Coco Gauff in the 2023 US Open final.

On Thursday, September 7, Sabalenka brushed aside a first-set bagel to register a 0-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(5) win against 17th seed Madison Keys in their semifinal clash on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The packed Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York was understandably supporting Keys vociferously in her bid to reach the final on home soil. While Sabalenka understands the reasons for the partisan crowd support, she has jokingly called for fans to support her also as she takes on another American, Gauff, in the title match.

"Of course I would prefer have someone else [in the final] or [the] crowd would be, like, a little bit probably like same to both players," she said with a smile at the post-match press conference.

"Today's match I think gonna help me in the finals, because I mean, I'll be fine with this support. I'll be all right. I'll still hoping, I'm still hoping that probably some of them will be supporting me. Will be just a little bit. Just sometimes, please. Please," she added with a laugh.

"She's hungry, she knows that crowd going to support her" - Aryna Sabalenka on Coco Gauff ahead of US Open 2023 final

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open.

Aryna Sabalenka is expecting a tough match from Coco Gauff and is not paying attention to past results ahead of their meeting in the US Open final.

The two last faced each other in the quarterfinal at Indian Wells this year, where Sabalenka won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-0. The Belarusian, however, believes that Gauff has improved a lot since their last meeting.

"Honestly I would say that she played much better than in that match, when was that, Indian Wells? She improved a lot. So it's a different player. We don't like really thinking about that match," she said.

Sabalenka further stated that Gauff will be hungry to bag her maiden Grand Slam title and will be well supported by the crowd.

"Coco, she's moving really well. She's hungry. She kind of like has nothing to lose. She knows that crowd [is] going to support her. I think that's what makes her really difficult opponent. Also serving really well," she added.

Gauff currently has a slender 3-2 lead in the head-to-head with Sabalenka.