"Kid >>>> ATP and ATP men" - Alexander Zverev being given the cold shoulder by boy at Paris Masters coin toss against Stefanos Tsitsipas amuses fans

Alexander Zverev suffered a Round of 16 loss at the 2023 Paris Masters on Thursday, losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets.

The Greek, seeded seventh at the Masters 1000 event, booked his place in the ATP Finals in the process thanks to his 7-6(2), 6-4 win. It also marked the first top 10 victory for Tsitsipas in 2023.

What amused fans the most in the contest was the coin toss at the start, where the kid accompanying the duo at the net gave Zverev the cold shoulder. In a video that was shared on Twitter by userid: '@fedsipas' and one which has since gone viral, the boy can be seen ignoring the German's attempts to put his hand over his shoulders for the customary photo.

This incident comes right after Alexander Zverev was recently ordered by a court in Berlin to pay nearly half a million euros in a domestic abuse case, filed by his ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea.

With many already criticising the ATP for allowing the former World No. 2 to carry on playing in Paris despite the development, the kid's actions earned him a lot of praise on social media.

"Kid >>>> ATP and ATP men," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"Based AF hope he has the best day," another said.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Alexander Zverev still has a shot at qualifying for ATP Finals 2023

France Tennis Paris Masters

Despite the loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev has a shot at qualifying for the 2023 ATP Finals. The German is currently No. 7 in the Race to Turin, ahead of No. 8 Holger Rune.

The six players who have already qualified for the year-end championships are: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Zverev has previously won the ATP Finals in 2018 and 2021. Last year, he missed out on the tournament, as he ended his season after suffering a horrific ankle injury at the French Open in the semifinals against Rafael Nadal.

Regarding the possibility of making the ATP Finals in what has been a topsy turvy comeback year for him, Alexander Zverev said:

"If I make Turin, if I come back after such an injury and not playing for seven months when I was really uncertain if I was ever going to come back to the level that I was… If I come back and I’m one of the best eight players in the world, it’s a great achievement, there’s no question about it. It’s a comeback year to remember, that’s for sure."