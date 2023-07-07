Tennis fans were amused to witness Paula Badosa’s reaction to Stefanos Tsitsipas’ father’s gesture during his Wimbledon second-round match against Andy Murray.

Badosa was in the stands cheering her boyfriend Tsitsipas as the Greek took on two-time champion Murray on the Centre Court on Thursday.

Badosa and Tsitsipas went public with their relationship in June, and have been inseparable since. Badosa has also seemingly developed a great bond with Tsitsipas’ family, who often accompany him on tour.

The World No. 5’s parents are also frequently spotted coaching him during his matches – a custom that has drawn the ire of the tennis world more often than not.

Stefanos Tsitsipas’ troop was similarly present during his match with Andy Murray, and at one instance, Paula Badosa was captured seemingly giving the Greek’s father Apostolos a side eye, following a gesture he made toward her.

The tense exchange did not go unnoticed on social media, and tennis fans quickly drew hilarious conclusions about the same.

“Things are about to get spicy this is good for Stef though, I never liked his father. His father is actually the reason why he's never been able to challenge for no.1,” one fan tweeted.

“She is all of us. Hopefully she is the one who convinces Stef he is wasting away his talent under his father’s tutelage,” another fan echoed.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Stefanos Tsitsipas awaits the conclusion of his match with Andy Murray; Paula Badosa retires from 2R Wimbledon encounter

Paula Badosa is out of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Stefanos Tsitsipas is scheduled to resume his highly-anticipate clash with home favorite Andy Murray on Centre Court on Friday. The pair were locked in a high-octane battle on Thursday night. The match was, however, halted after completion of three sets, due to the time curfew.

As it stands, Andy Murray leads against the 24-year-old by two sets to one, with the score reading 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2), 6-4 in the Brit’s favor.

Meanwhile, Paula Badosa has retired from her second-round match against Marta Kostyuk. Badosa contested her first round of Wimbledon on Wednesday, where she came out on top with a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 victory against American Alison Riske.

On Friday, Badosa played her second-round match against Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk. The Spaniard took a medical timeout after being dominated by her opponent in the opener 6-2. The 25-year-old was immediately broken by Kostyuk in the first game of the second set, following which, she opted to retire from the match.

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships was Badosa’s first Grand Slam event this year. The former World No. 2 has been plagued by injuries this season, with a right thigh problem forcing her out of the Australian Open and a spinal stress fracture keeping her on the sidelines during the French Open.

Paula Badosa's latest walkover has also ruined her chances of contesting the Wimbledon mixed-doubles event alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas.

