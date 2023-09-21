Laver Cup 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 1

The 2023 Laver Cup is upon us. The sixth edition of the team event is all set to kick off on Friday, September 22, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

On the first day of the event, four ties, each worth one point, will be played. Andrey Rublev and 19-year-old debutant Arthur Fils will represent Team Europe in the main event against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and his compatriot Tommy Paul.

While Tiafoe has competed at the Laver Cup three times previously, Rublev and Paul will be making their second appearance at the team event this year.

Other singles matches involving the likes of Ben Shelton, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Gael Monfils will also be contested before the aforementioned doubles match.

Team World's Ben Shelton, who reached the US Open semifinals a few weeks ago, will take on Team Europe's Arthur Fils in the first match of the 2023 Laver Cup. Both players are making their debut at the team event, which first began in 2017.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Francisco Cerundolo will then renew their rivalry in the following match.

They are also participating in the Laver Cup for the first time. Interestingly enough, the Spaniard defeated the Argentinian in their only tour-level meeting at the 2023 US Open, only dropping eight games during the win.

In the final singles match of Day 1, French veteran Gael Monfils will take on home favorite Felix Auger-Aliassime. While Monfils is also making his debut at the event, Auger-Aliassime was one of the most crucial players behind Team World's first Laver Cup title in 2022.

The two have met on the main tour only once in their respective careers—at the 2020 Rotterdam Open final.

Monfils won that match with relative ease, dropping just six games. Having said that, the Canadian has improved tenfold since then and will not go down quietly to the former World No. 6 this time.

Order of Play - Day 1

Day session (starts at 1 pm local time)

Arthur Fils vs Ben Shelton

Followed by: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Francisco Cerundolo

Night session (starts at 7 pm local time)

Gael Monfils vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Followed by: Andrey Rublev/Arthur Fils vs Frances Tiafoe/Tommy Paul

Where to watch Laver Cup 2023

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel

Europe (Excluding France): Eurosport

India: Sony

Canada: TVA Sports

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: Sky NZ

France: beIN Sports

Japan: WOWOW

China: iQIYI

Argentina: ESPN International

Caribbean: ESPN International