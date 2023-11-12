Andrey Rublev seemingly taking a dig at Stefanos Tsitsipas during a press conference at the 2023 ATP Finals has sparked a heated debate among tennis fans.

Rublev has been placed in the Red Group for the year-end championships, alongside Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz. During a group press conference before the event, Alcaraz was asked to identify the funniest player at the tournament.

Although the Spaniard started to respond, he was interrupted by Rublev, who named Stefanos Tsitsipas as the funniest player, seemingly mocking the Greek.

"I think it's obviously, it's in my group and I think it's in the..," he said.

"It's Stefanos," Rublev said.

The Russian's quip caused Alcaraz to burst into laughter before he declared Rublev to be the funniest player.

"It's Andrey as you can see," he concluded.

Andrey Rublev's sly dig at Tsitsipas did not sit well with tennis fans, many of whom called for him to redirect his "bullying" towards his close friend, Alexander Zverev.

Zverev was recently issued a criminal order and fined by a Berlin court in a domestic abuse case filed by his ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea.

"A serial abuser doing business as usual on the atp tour makes it hard for me to give any flying f*%ks about the guys that usually annoy me. like maybe lay the f*%k off stefanos tsitspas for a sec and allocate some of that bullying to ur bff next to you," a fan posted.

"Being a bully w other play(er)s while being an abuser's bff, we're seeing you Andrey Rublev," another fan commented.

However, other fans jumped to Rublev's defense, recalling Stefanos Tsitsipas' previous dig aimed at the Russian following their match at last year's ATP Finals.

"While I get that it's icky to see Rublev being so thick with Zverat, let's not pretend Tsitsipas is some sort of angel. "Few tools", "bullsh*t Russian", hammering the ball at Alcaraz and not apologizing in Barcelona 2022. The list goes on. If you can't take it, don't dish it out," a fan wrote.

"Imagine thinking that Andrey Rublev intentionally threw shade at another player that guy didn't say a think against Tsitsipas even after the "few tools" gate lol," another fan chimed in.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

ATP Finals 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas to lock horns with Jannik Sinner in opener; Andrey Rublev faces Daniil Medvedev

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas, placed in the Green Group, will battle it out against Novak Djokovic, Holger Rune and Jannik Sinner, for a place in the semifinals of the 2023 ATP Finals.

Tsitsipas will kick off his campaign against Sinner on Sunday, November 12. The Greek enjoys a 5-2 lead in his head-to-head record against Sinner. However, it was the Italian who secured victory in their most recent encounter at the 2023 Rotterdam Open.

Andrey Rublev, meanwhile, is set to play against compatriot Daniil Medvedev in his tournament opener. Medvedev has won six of their eight tour-level encounters, including their most recent clash in the 2023 US Open quarterfinals.