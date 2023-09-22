Ahmad Nassar, who serves as the Executive Director of the Novak Djokovic-led Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), recently expressed his happiness at top-ranked Indian player Sumit Nagal finding his first big sponsor in Gatorade.

On Wednesday (September 20), Nagal revealed that he only has around 900 euros (US $959) in his bank account. The World No. 159 also talked about not receiving enough financial support from the domestic associations back home.

Nagal's plight, however, was somewhat alleviated on Thursday (September 21), as Gatorade signed a three-year contract with him after hearing his plea for financial aid. This new development has now been praised by the Executive Director of PTPA, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to claim that Novak Djokovic previously advocated for financial support to lower-ranked players.

In his post, Nassar also mentioned World No. 7 Ons Jabeur, who was recently added to the Executive Committee of the independent player body.

"So glad to see this & hope it’s the first of many new sponsors. @ptpaplayers leaders like Novak Djokovic & Ons Jabeur have recently spoken up about support and getting to a place where more professional tennis players can make a living. Even though it’s an individual sport, it’s a team effort!" Ahmad Nassar wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Nagal had no brand endorsements prior to this week, with his apparel needs having been supported by Asics. The Indian, however, will be sufficiently supported now, with the likes of Gatorade and PepsiCo signing three-year contracts with him.

Apart from that, the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) has also decided to release a one-time payment of INR 500,000 in support of the 26-year-old.

Ahmad Nassar had previously said it was Djokovic's PTPA that pressured the ATP into forming 2024 minimum-wage policy

Novak Djokovic poses with the 2023 US Open trophy

Sumit Nagal will receive further financial aid from the ATP when their "Baseline" scheme is brought into effect in 2024. According to this plan, players ranked in the 101–175 and 176–250 ranking ranges will be incentivized with $150,000 and $75,000, respectively.

They will also likely be eligible for bonus payments, provided they perform well on the main tour.

When the news of this scheme hit social media, the PTPA's Executive Director Ahmad Nassar claimed it was their players' association that had prompted the men's governing body to provide financial relief for lower-ranked players.

"Great to see another example of what pressure from @ptpaplayers can accomplish... Outside pressure from an independent players association is good for the players and the sport!" he wrote on social media last month.

Novak Djokovic formed the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) back in 2019. The Serb said at the time that both top and lower-ranked tennis players deserved a more equitable share of the revenue that the professional tournaments generated.

