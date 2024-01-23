“Let’s be humble a little” – Novak Djokovic cautious ahead of Australian Open SF despite 100 percent-win record

Novak Djokovic has reached the 2024 Australian Open semifinals after a statement win over Taylor Fritz on Tuesday, January 23.

He prevailed at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday, January 23, after struggling to let loose in the first two sets. He clinched the opening set in a tiebreak after an hour-and-26-minute-long grind but faltered in the second as Fritz leveled the proceedings.

The Serb shifted his gears in the third set and didn't look back as he went about his business henceforth to win the duel 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. This was his ninth straight win against Fritz.

Also, this is his 11th time qualifying for the semifinal at the Happy Slam. He made his Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open in 2005. His first triumph at Majors also came Down Under in 2008, when he defeated Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the final. He has won the tournaments nine more times since then.

Interestingly, Djokovic has never lost a semifinal match at Melbourne Park thus far. He would look to maintain the 100 percent-win record when he plays either Jannik Sinner or Andrey Rublev on Friday, January 26.

After his win over Taylor Fritz, he appeared for an interview with Barbara Schett and, uncharacteristically, expressed caution ahead of the Friday showdown at Rod Laver Arena. Schett rallied Djokovic into a mini-celebration by reminding him of his record. He, however, replied (via Eurosport):

"Let’s be humble a little bit but of course, confidence is there but you know, matches are only going to get tougher."

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic leads both Jannik Sinner and Andrey Rublev in head-to-head

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic, on paper, is the favorite to win in his semifinal match at the Australian Open 2024 as he holds a dominant record over his potential opponents — Jannik Sinner and Andrey Rublev. In terms of head-to-head, he leads Sinner 4-2 and Rublev 5-1.

The World No. 1, however, will be wary of Sinner as the Italian has fared well against him in the recent past. He faced Sinner for the first time in the year 2021 at the Monte Carlo Masters and came out on top in straight sets. He remained unbeaten in two more duels.

Sinner registered his first victory over the Serb in a round-robin battle at the 2023 ATP Finals. The Serb hit back by defeating him in the final of the same event but the youngster soon clinched his second win over him while representing Italy in the Davis Cup semifinals.

On the other hand, it has been nearly two years since Andrey Rublev defeated Djokovic. His sole victory against the 24-time Grand Slam champion came at the 2022 Serbia Open in the final.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis