"Let's do it in May" - Carlos Alcaraz hilariously reacts on missing the list of ATP tennis players shown when they were 21

Carlos Alcaraz recently reacted hilariously to missing out on ATP Tour's post, which featured players when they were 21 years old.

Alcaraz is a Spanish professional tennis player who burst onto scene as a teenager and is currently ranked second in world. He is also a two-time Major champion, winning the 2022 US Open and the 2023 Wimbledon. The Spaniard is also the youngest player to become World No. 1, achieving this feat at the age of 19 years, 4 months, and 6 days.

There has been a trend popularly running on Instagram asking people to post a picture of themselves from when they were 21 years old. ATP Tour's Instagram also chimed in on this trend and posted images of players at 21, which included Daniil Medvedev, Roger Federer, Andrey Rublev, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Rafael Nadal.

Despite boasting such an impressive tennis resume, Alcaraz is only 20 years old and couldn't make it into the list. The Spaniard was born in 2003 and will celebrate his 21st birthday on May 5 this year.

Alcaraz reacted hilariously to missing out on this post, commenting:

"Please, Let's do it in may, when I'm turn 21 😂."

The ATP Tour's account responded to Carlos Alcaraz's request,

"@carlitosalcaraz oh for sure 🙌🏻"

Carlos Alcaraz's comment on ATP Tour's post

Carlos Alcaraz will be facing Rafael Nadal in the inaugural Netflix Slam

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal are all set to face each other in the inaugural edition of the Netflix Slam. The streaming site will hold the event on March 3, 2024, inside the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

Speaking about the match during a press meet, Nadal stated that he is excited to visit and play in Las Vegas for the first time and is also very excited to play his young compatriot and hopes that it will be a great night of tennis.

“I’m very excited for my first visit to Las Vegas, one of the most iconic and entertaining cities in the world. I’m also very excited to be playing with my fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz. I am sure it will be a fantastic night of tennis.”

Alcaraz also opened up about the occasion, calling it an honor to share the court with Nadal. He mentioned that the Spaniard's achievements speak for his legacy and called him one of the nicest guys on tour. He also shared his excitement about the upcoming event.

“I’m honored and so happy to be sharing the court with Rafa in Las Vegas. He’s an all-time great, of course, and his records and achievements speak for themselves. Rafa also is one of the nicest guys on Tour and I look forward to our match on March 3," he added.