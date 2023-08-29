Leylah Fernandez's struggle to find consistency continues as she exited the 2023 US Open in the opening round.

Fernandez came up against No. 22 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round. The match was a laborious three-setter that lasted over 3 hours, at the end of which the Russian eeked out a 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-4 victory. While the contest was pretty even, it was Alexandrova who performed well on the clutch moments to seal her place in the second round.

The result is yet another disappointment for Leylah Fernandez, who has seen her form and ranking fall significantly since her magical final run at Flushing Meadows two years ago. Many tennis fans took to social media to express their thoughts on Fernandez's loss at the US Open, with some scratching their hands as to why she cannot get out of this collapse in form.

One fan opined that the Canadian could still turn around her career and be the heir apparent to the great Angelique Kerber or find herself stuck in a slump after reaching a Grand Slam final like Eugenie Bouchard.

"Weird career arc for Leylah, could say she'll eventually be Kerber's heir if everything clicks back or also have the Bouchard path lingering between like 30th-60th post-breakout and either would be believable," a fan wrote.

"Fernandez+Raducanu being non-factors on tour the past 24 months amplifies the original claim, made at the time, that their women's final at the 2021 #USOPEN was the most improbable women's major final of the Open Era, and that Raducanu's title was the No. 1 most remarkable title," another fan stated.

"Leylah just lost all the clutchness she used to have, a lot of lost three setters, happy for Drova tho," a fan commented.

"Another early loss in a slam for Leylah Fernandez. The 2022 French Open remains the only slam where she won more than a match since the 2021 US Open. How she physically held up then while playing three three-setters and made it to the final is questionable," a fan wrote on X.

Here are some more fan reactions to Leylah Fernandez's loss at the US Open

A look into Leylah Fernandez's slump in form after 2021 US Open final

Leylah Fernandez pictured after the 2021 US Open final

Since reaching the US Open final in 2021, where she lost to Emma Raducanu, Leylah Fernandez has failed to make any significant strides on the WTA Tour. Though the 20-year-old has won one title since then, the 2022 Monterrey Open, Fernandez has not been able to build upon the hype that she received after playing a Grand Slam final.

At the Major level, Fernandez's only notable result since the 2021 US Open has been a quarterfinal appearance at the 2022 French Open. However, she could not replicate that form at any other Grand Slam. At the 2022 US Open, where the former World No. 13 was defending 1,300 points, she bowed out in the second round.