"Look at the mirror, Novak Djokovic" - Tennis fans blame Serb for impersonal relationships with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal after admission

Tennis fans have expressed their conflicting view regarding Novak Djokovic’s latest statements about rivalries in the sport, more specifically about his rivalry with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.
On Monday, May 15, Novak Djokovic, who is currently contesting the 2023 Italian Open, commented on his off-court relationship with Nadal and Federer, whom he ‘respects’ and ‘admires.'
Speaking about Roger Federer, the World No. 1 revealed that, although he maintains a cordial relationship with the 20-time Grand Slam champion, the duo have never been friends, given their on-court rivalry.
"We have never been friends, between rivals it is not possible, but we have never been enemies. I've always had respect for Roger," he said in a recent interview.
The Serb made a similar disclosure about his equation with Rafael Nadal, stating that, while he has made an effort in the past, friendship with the fellow 22-time Slam champion, who is his arch-rival, is ‘impossible.'
"At first we went to dinner together, but even with him friendship is impossible. I have always respected and admired him," he said.
The 35-year-old's statements weren’t well-received by tennis fans, who argued that friendship between tennis rivals isn’t ‘impossible.’ Many fans cited the close bond between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer itself as an example to contradict Novak Djokovic’s declaration. Some fans were of the opinion that the Serb himself is to blame for his impersonal relations with the remaining members of the “Big-3.”
“Works both ways. If Rafa and Roger can be great friends, then I don't see why Novak can't be friends with them. Some reflection of how he and his father especially has behaved over the years,” one fan said.
Another fan mentioned the lasting off-court friendship between tennis’ biggest rivals Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova and opined that the Spanish and Swiss duo display the same camaraderie.
“Well, tennis is their jobs but they have personal lives. Evert and Navratilova were once fierce rival only because of the media and their entourage but I guess they genuinely like each other. I think that’s the dynamics between Federer and Nadal. Both see Djokovic though as rival,” the fan said.
"We go back a long time" – Novak Djokovic reiterates Rafael Nadal is his biggest rival
Over the years, Novak Djokovic has stated that Rafael Nadal is his biggest rival and the World No. 1 has refused to budge despite the Spaniard’s recent absence on tour.
Tied at 22 Grand Slam titles each, the rivals have faced a remarkable 59 times on tour, and hold an almost equal head-to-head record (30-29) and title record (93-92) - in Novak Djokovic’s favor.
"I can’t take anybody else but Nadal as my biggest rival. As long as [he] is playing, as long as I am playing, [he] is always my biggest rival," the Serb said in recent video for TennisTV.
"Regardless of the rankings or what’s going on, on the tour. Just because of the history of our rivalry. We go back a long time. So definitely, he comes in the front,” he added.
