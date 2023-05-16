"Look at the mirror, Novak Djokovic" - Tennis fans blame Serb for impersonal relationships with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal after admission

Tennis fans have expressed their conflicting view regarding Novak Djokovic’s latest statements about rivalries in the sport, more specifically about his rivalry with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

On Monday, May 15, Novak Djokovic, who is currently contesting the 2023 Italian Open, commented on his off-court relationship with Nadal and Federer, whom he ‘respects’ and ‘admires.'

Speaking about Roger Federer, the World No. 1 revealed that, although he maintains a cordial relationship with the 20-time Grand Slam champion, the duo have never been friends, given their on-court rivalry.

"We have never been friends, between rivals it is not possible, but we have never been enemies. I've always had respect for Roger," he said in a recent interview.

The Serb made a similar disclosure about his equation with Rafael Nadal, stating that, while he has made an effort in the past, friendship with the fellow 22-time Slam champion, who is his arch-rival, is ‘impossible.'

"At first we went to dinner together, but even with him friendship is impossible. I have always respected and admired him," he said.

The 35-year-old's statements weren’t well-received by tennis fans, who argued that friendship between tennis rivals isn’t ‘impossible.’ Many fans cited the close bond between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer itself as an example to contradict Novak Djokovic’s declaration. Some fans were of the opinion that the Serb himself is to blame for his impersonal relations with the remaining members of the “Big-3.”

“Works both ways. If Rafa and Roger can be great friends, then I don't see why Novak can't be friends with them. Some reflection of how he and his father especially has behaved over the years,” one fan said.

Vivek Singh

If Rafa and Roger can be great friends, then I don't see why Novak can't be friends with them.

Works both ways. If Rafa and Roger can be great friends, then I don't see why Novak can't be friends with them. Some reflection of how he and his father especially has behaved over the years.

Another fan mentioned the lasting off-court friendship between tennis’ biggest rivals Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova and opined that the Spanish and Swiss duo display the same camaraderie.

“Well, tennis is their jobs but they have personal lives. Evert and Navratilova were once fierce rival only because of the media and their entourage but I guess they genuinely like each other. I think that’s the dynamics between Federer and Nadal. Both see Djokovic though as rival,” the fan said.

Phillip Templo Jr. Well, tennis is their jobs but they have personal lives. Evert and Navratilova were once fierce rival only because of the media and their entourage but I guess they genuinely like each other. I think that's the dynamics between Federer and Nadal. Both see Djokovic though as rival

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

CapCorgi



Maybe Djoke is just a jerk. Federer and Nadal have no problem being close friends.

Bump Ride McGee Novak is a nice and generous person but is immensely lacking in self-reflection (for all the 'spiritual' work he does). He says "It is impossible", rather than "I cannot be". It's not a law of physics. It's a choice. Ask the aussies. They fight all day and are friends after.

eBOT Santos This is true! There maybe something wrong with Djokovic personality. Even players have no problem woth the two.

Davide Maybe they're all thinking friendship with you is impossible!

BadToss Novak Djokovic says friendship with Rafa Nadal is impossible: "Nadal & I had dinner twice. But even with him friendship is impossible. He's a part of my life. I've seen more of him the last 15 years than I have of my mother. Thanks to him & Federer I grew up & became who I am." Oh FFS. Rafa knows who is genuine and who is not. You will never be his friend

Swamp Donkey That's because Novak is an ego maniac and can't share the glory when Rafa is around. He wants all eyes and praise on him. He's a child.

BiLateral



Look at the mirror, Roger and Rafa are close friends. Chrissie and Martina were best friends until now.

eBOT Santos Accept it, Djokovic is not a friend to the two because of his arrogance.

Ray pretty sure federer and nadal are friends. Federer told nadal he retiring before he even told the public. Nadal cried the shit out in Laver Cup for Federer. I don't think any of the players at Laver Cup cried except for Nadal

"We go back a long time" – Novak Djokovic reiterates Rafael Nadal is his biggest rival

The Serb and the Spaniard at the 2022 French Open

Over the years, Novak Djokovic has stated that Rafael Nadal is his biggest rival and the World No. 1 has refused to budge despite the Spaniard’s recent absence on tour.

Tied at 22 Grand Slam titles each, the rivals have faced a remarkable 59 times on tour, and hold an almost equal head-to-head record (30-29) and title record (93-92) - in Novak Djokovic’s favor.

"I can’t take anybody else but Nadal as my biggest rival. As long as [he] is playing, as long as I am playing, [he] is always my biggest rival," the Serb said in recent video for TennisTV.

"Regardless of the rankings or what’s going on, on the tour. Just because of the history of our rivalry. We go back a long time. So definitely, he comes in the front,” he added.

