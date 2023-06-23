"Looking better than Challengers" - Tennis fans more excited for 'Fifteen-Love' television series over Zendaya-starrer

Tennis fans expressed their excitement for the tennis-based television series, 'Fifteen-Love', over 'Challengers' which stars Zendaya.

The television series is created and written by Hania Elkington and produced by the Line of Duty producers, World Production. "Fifteen-Love" stars Ella Lily Hyland and Aidan Turner in leading roles.

The series follows the story of a teenage tennis prodigy whose aspirations of winning the French Open are shattered by a debilitating injury. Years later, the protagonist, now a therapist, makes a grave accusation against her former coach.

Hyland underwent rigorous training to prepare for her role in the tennis sequences of the series, with the assistance of tennis coach and former pro, Naomi Cavaday.

'Fifteen-Love' delves into the themes of trust, power, and obsession in the competitive world of professional tennis. The series will be available for streaming on Prime Video UK & Ireland in 2023.

The trailer for 'Fifteen-Love' was recently released and it ignited a wave of excitement among tennis fans. The buzz generated by the drama series rivals the anticipation previously reserved for Zendaya's 'Challengers.' Fans who were once eagerly awaiting the latter are now more hyped up for 'Fifteen-Love.'

They took to social media to express their excitement, anticipation, and eagerness for the upcoming series. One fan stated that 'Fifteen-Love' emerged as a surprise contender and looks even better than 'Challengers.'

"This came out of nowhere and looking better than Challengers 👀 ," a fan tweeted.

"This came out of nowhere and looking better than Challengers 👀 ," a fan tweeted.

Another fan shared a similar opinion, expressing that the series looked significantly more captivating than 'Challengers.'

"Now this I am intrigued about. Looks better than Challengers," the fan tweeted.

"Now this I am intrigued about. Looks better than Challengers," the fan tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"wait this looks so good"

"Oooo another one! Tennis is having a moment"

"Great job Naomi. I absolutely LOVED it. #FIFTEENLOVE"

"The story seems more relevant to real tennis world than challengers."

Myles David @TunedIntoTennis



"Oh! I'd be sat to watch this.🥤🍿And good on Naomi Cavaday for working on this. Pretty sure I still have her 1st round match at Wimbledon 2008 against Venus Williams somewhere on VHS."

"Quite the trailer 👍"

"PLS so many tennis films at once. but i fear i need to watch this one if it's made by the line of duty people because i haven't watched that but they made bodyguard and i LOVE bodyguard"

"Wow. We're getting a tennis tv series too!!"

"Now this looks thousands times more interesting than challengers"

"oooh tennis twitter taking this waaay better than the challengers movie"

Brad Gilbert worked with Zendaya for 'Challengers' movie

Zendaya at the 2022 US Open

Former tennis player and Andre Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert lent his expertise to director Luca Guadagnino for his latest film, 'Challengers.' In an interview with Variety, Guadagnino praised the film's cast, who worked tirelessly with Gilbert to perfect their tennis skills for the movie.

During the production of "Challengers," Gilbert devoted three months to training with the film's stars — Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist. The Oscar-nominated director was thoroughly impressed by the stars' unwavering dedication to mastering the intricacies of the sport.

“They spent like three months working very hard,” Guadagnino said of the trio of actors. “Everybody – technically, athletically.”

Luca Guagadnino specifically mentioned Zendaya, whom he jokingly suggested was more than capable of taking on the US Open. He commended her for her professional movements and noted that upon reviewing the final edit, he was impressed to find that she did not require a body double.

"She’s wonderful, I mean, wow. We edited the movie and we almost actually don’t use any of her double. She’s so good.” he added.

'Challengers' will be Guagadnino's first comedy and is due for release in August 2023.

