"Looking forward to the day we play together" - Novak Djokovic cherishes Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's best wishes for Australian Open 2024

The sports world recently witnessed a heartwarming interaction between tennis legend Novak Djokovic and cricket icon Virat Kohli. The former thanked the Indian cricketer for his best wishes for the 2024 Australian Open.

In a video message, Kohli revealed how he got in touch with the World No. 1, praised his achievements, and expressed his desire to play/catch up with him someday.

Kohli, former captain of the Indian cricket team and one of the best batters in the world, shared his personal story of how he became friends with the 36-year-old. He said that he tried to message the Serb on Instagram, only to find out that the latter had already messaged him before.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on X (formerly Twitter), he said:

"I got in touch with Novak very organically, I was just looking at his profile once on Instagram and I just happened to press the message button. I thought, I'll just say, 'Hello' maybe, and then I saw a message from him on my DM already. I saw that he messaged me himself and then we got talking."

He said that they started exchanging messages regularly, congratulating each other on their achievements and milestones.

"We keep exchanging messages now and then. I congratulated him for all his amazing achievements. When I got my 50th century recently, I think he put out an Instagram story and he sent me a very nice message as well," Kohli added.

"So there's been mutual admiration, and respect, and nice to connect with with global athletes who are excelling at a high level. I think about it as sending out a message of inspiration to the next generation in a way."

Kohli then said that he had a lot of respect for Djokovic’s journey, passion, and fitness and that he expressed his desire to meet him in person for a cup of coffee.

"I have a lot of respect for him, his journey, his passion for fitness, something that I dearly follow myself and believe in a lot," Kohli said.

"So there's a lot to connect on and hopefully, if he comes to India sooner than I happen to be in a country where he's playing, I will definitely catch up with him and just chill out and maybe have a cup of coffee."

Kohli ended his video by wishing Djokovic all the best for the 2024 Australian Open.

"I would like to wish you [Novak Djokovic] all the very best for the Australian Open. I know how excited and how prepared you are for these big events, the Grand Slam. And I have no doubt that we'll see Novak Djokovic that we've seen over the years and I hope you have a great tournament," he continued.

Djokovic, the top seed at Melbourne Park, quoted Kohli’s video and wrote on X:

"Thank you for these kind words, Virat Kohli. Looking forward to the day we play together."

Novak Djokovic will face Alexei Popyrin at the 2024 Australian Open 2R

The Serb at the 2024 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic will face Alexei Popyrin in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open on Wednesday, January 17.

Djokovic is notably chasing a record-extending 11th men’s title and a record 25th Grand Slam singles title. He had to battle for four hours and one minute to beat qualifier Dino Prizmic in a four-set thriller in the first round.

Popyrin, currently ranked No. 43 in the world, had a much easier opening match, as he defeated his compatriot Marc Polmans in straight sets. The 24-year-old has previously reached the third round of the Australian Open three times.

This will be the second meeting between Djokovic and Popyrin, who have a 12-year age gap and contrasting styles of play. They previously met in the first round of the 2019 Tokyo Open, where the Serb defeated the Aussie in straight sets.

The winner of this match will advance to the third round, where they will face either Gael Monfils or 30th-seeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

