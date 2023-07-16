"Looking forward to seeing Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz out there again" - Ben Stiller applauds Mallorcan’s classy message to Wimbledon 2023 winner

Actor Ben Stiller has joined in the chorus of admiration for Rafael Nadal’s gracious message to Carlos Alcaraz, who became the third male Spaniard to win the Wimbledon title.

The 20-year-old beat Novak Djokovic in a thrilling five-set final on Sunday, July 16. He joined Manolo Santana (1966) and Rafael Nadal (2008, 2010) as the only Spanish men to win the coveted trophy at the All-England Club.

Nadal, who missed the 2023 Wimbledon due to a foot injury, congratulated his compatriot and protégé on his historic achievement. He also paid tribute to Manolo Santana, and wrote:

“Congratulations @carlosalcaraz. You have given us immense joy today and I am sure that our pioneer in Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, has also been cheering wherever he is...A very strong hug and enjoy the moment, Champion!!!”, Nadal tweeted.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal

Un abrazo muy fuerte y a disfrutar del momento ¡¡¡Campeón!!!… Enhorabuena @carlosalcaraz . Nos has dado una alegría inmensa hoy y seguro que nuestro pionero en el tenis español, Manolo Santana, también ha estado animando allá dónde esté como de Wimbledon al que hoy te has unido.Un abrazo muy fuerte y a disfrutar del momento ¡¡¡Campeón!!!… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Stiller, who is a tennis fan and has played in several celebrity matches, shared Nadal’s tweet on his own account and wrote:

“And more class… Looking forward to seeing Rafa and Alcaraz out there again. Congrats to @carlosalcaraz. What an incredible final.”

Carlos Alcaraz stunned the World No. 2 Djokovic in a marathon match that lasted four hours and 12 minutes. The young Spaniard won 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to claim his second Grand Slam title after the US Open last year.

Carlos Alcaraz ends Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon reign in stunning victory

Carlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon 2023

In an exhilarating five-set final, Carlos Alcaraz caused one of the most significant upsets at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Sunday, July 16.

Alcaraz showed remarkable composure and courage to overcome Djokovic, who was chasing his 24th major title and his third of the year.

Alcaraz, who holds the top spot in the world rankings and previously won the US Open, secured his second Grand Slam title at the prestigious All England Club.

In a stunning semifinal match on Friday, July 14, the Spanish player left spectators in awe as he defeated Russia's Daniil Medvedev in straight sets with scores of 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Djokovic had his sights set on claiming his eighth Wimbledon title, which would have equaled Roger Federer's record. However, Alcaraz's unwavering resilience and play caught the Serbian star off guard.

Despite winning all previous tiebreakers at the 2023 Wimbledon, Djokovic faltered in a crucial one during the second set against Alcaraz.

The match showcased a captivating clash of generations and playing styles, pitting Novak Djokovic's seasoned experience and unwavering consistency against Carlos Alcaraz's explosive power and inventive play.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here