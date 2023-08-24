"Looks like the establishment asked Novak Djokovic who he wanted to play and they bowed down to him" - Tennis fans react to Serb's US Open 2023 draw

Novak Djokovic's return to the United States after two years was fruitful, as he won the Cincinnati Open title last week to mark his record-extending 39th Masters 1000 trophy. With the US Open commencing next week, the Serb will be making a return to the New York Major for the first time since 2021.

The former World No. 1 did not compete in last year's US Open due to complications concerning his unvaccinated status. However, this year, with the relaxation of rules, the World No. 2 will be hoping to win his first title in New York since 2018.

With the men's singles draw for the US Open having been released earlier on Thursday, tennis fans have shared their reactions to the 23-time Grand Slam champion's potential match-ups.

Most fans were of the opinion that Novak Djokovic has once again received an easy draw at a Grand Slam. The Serb, for instance, doesn't face a top-10 seed until the quarterfinals and a top-five seed until the semifinals.

One Twitter user stated that the draw was "corrupted" to give the veteran a better chance of winning it, saying:

"Looks like the establishment asked Djokovic who he wanted to play and they bowed down to him. We can’t beat this corruption."

Expand Tweet

Another fan called the draw a "joke," writing:

"What a fu*king joke of a draw."

Expand Tweet

One account even asserted that all of Djokovic's draws in Grand Slams this year have been in his favor, saying:

"All grand slam draws have been in his favour this year, with Alcaraz having the difficult draws. How his fans can complain is beyond me."

Expand Tweet

Another fan, meanwhile, analyzed why the World No. 2's draw is easy for him, noting:

"Harley Quinn, FAA/Cerundolo/Vesely who have won a combined like 10 matches on HCs this year, Djere/Nakashima who are in the worst form of their lives, Rune who is injured. At some point, you have to call out the corruption of this behind-closed-doors draws."

Expand Tweet

Below are a few more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic can set up a high-voltage clash with Carlos Alcaraz in the final

US Open Preview Tennis

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz can meet each other in the final of the 2023 US Open if both of them play their cards right. The Serb is expected to face either Holger Rune or Casper Ruud in the semifinals. In the final, he could most likely play anyone between the Spaniard, Jannik Sinner, and Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic last won the tournament in 2018, when he defeated Juan Martin del Potro in the final. During the Serb's last appearance in 2021, the veteran lost to Medvedev in the summit clash.

This year, he will open his Flushing Meadows campaign against France's Alexandre Muller. Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, will kickstart his US Open run againstt Germany's Dominik Koepfer.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis