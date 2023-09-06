Tennis fans reacted to Jelena Ostapenko undermining Coco Gauff's abilities following her defeat in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open on Tuesday, September 5.

Gauff defeated Ostapenko 6-0, 6-2 in 68 minutes to advance to the semifinals at Flushing Meadows. The triumph extended Gauff's winning streak to 10 consecutive matches and she has also won 16 out of 17 matches in a span of just 35 days.

During the post-match press conference, Ostapenko suggested that Gauff's win had more to do with the Latvian not playing at her best, saying that the scoreboard failed to accurately reflect the dynamics of the match.

Ostapenko said she had numerous opportunities to capitalize on but struggled with shots she generally excels at, and attributed these uncharacteristic mistakes as contributing factors to Gauff's triumph.

"I think she maybe changed a little bit the tactics. She's a great player, she's still very young. But I mean, as I said, the score is what it is, but so many games, especially in the second set, I had so many chances and I was missing the balls which I normally am not missing," Ostapenko said.

Unhappy with Jelena Ostapenko's comments, fans turned to social media to express their frustration. A fan said it was audacious for Ostapenko to make such remarks, especially considering she lost the match.

"That's a lot of audacity from a loser," the fan posted.

Another fan said that Ostapenko should learn how to handle defeat with grace, as she was completely outplayed and outclassed in the match.

"She got skunked and apparently outclassed as well. Ostapenko needs to learn how to lose with some dignity," the fan wrote.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"I was pretty sure I'm going to play at night" - Jelena Ostapenko blames 'strange' scheduling after US Open QF loss to Coco Gauff

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2023 US Open

Jelena Ostapenko's 2023 US Open campaign concluded when she succumbed to Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals.

The defeat was even more disheartening, considering that the Latvian beat World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the previous round.

The fourth-round clash against defending champion Swiatek on Sunday finished late in the night while her quarterfinal against Gauff was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Consequently, the 2017 French Open winner found herself with less turnaround time than she had anticipated.

During her post-match press conference, Jelena Ostapenko said that she was awake until the early hours of Monday morning after defeating Swiatek.

"I didn't really feel physically very tired, but I felt like I didn't really recover from that night. Because as I said, I got back to the hotel around, like, 2:00 a.m. and even I tried to go to sleep at 3:00 in the morning, but I had all this adrenaline, and it was impossible to fall asleep," she said.

Jelena Ostapenko also said that the organizers had assured her of a night session for her quarterfinal clash. Hence, she was taken aback when the schedule was released and she discovered otherwise.

"The thing was that when I asked the day before, I was pretty sure I'm going to play a night session because that's what they told me. When the schedule came out, I saw I'm playing first match and was, like, 'Wow, that's a little bit strange scheduling,'" she added.