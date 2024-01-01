"Made you do the hard work" - Iga Swiatek jokes with Novak Djokovic as they feature in French Open's New Year wish

Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic recently featured in the French Open's New Year wish for 2024.

Both Swiatek and Djokovic are currently ranked the World No. 1 in their respective categories. Furthermore, the other thing the duo share in common is their Roland Garros trophy count.

Swiatek has won the claycourt Major thrice in 2020, 2022, and 2023. She defeated Sofia Kenin in the 2020 summit clash as an unseeded competitor. In 2022, she trounced Coco Gauff in the final to clinch her second French Open title. Most recently, she defended her title in 2023 with a win over Karolina Muchova in the decider.

Djokovic too boasts of three French Open glories thus far. He won his first Paris Major title in 2016 by downing Andy Murray in the final. His second triumph came in 2021 when he bettered Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. In 2023, he was crowned the champion at Roland Garros for the third time courtesy of a win against Casper Ruud in the summit clash.

Roland Garros designed their New Year wish for 2024 with the Serb carrying a '4' in a construction trolley and Swiatek carving out the '3' from '2023' on the neon sign. The tournament posted the wish on Instagram.

The design was apparently a play on Swiatek and Djokovic's Roland Garros title count and the latter's overall Grand Slam tally as well. It also hinted at the duo returning to Paris in search of a fourth glory in 2024.

The 24-time Major winner shared Roland Garros' post on his Instagram story. He dropped three 'Heart-eyes' emojis and tagged his counterpart. Iga Swiatek in turn shared the Serb's story and wrote:

"So cool. They made you do the hard work @djokernole."

Iga Swiatek's Instagram story.

A brief account of Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek's record on clay

Iga Swiatek

Novak Djokovic holds a win percentage of 81.8% on clay. Thus far, he has won a total of 337 matches out of the 412 on red soil. The number is, however, the lowest in comparison to his win percentage on hard and grass courts.

On hard courts, the Serb maintains a win percentage of 86.32 and on the grass, the figure is 85.61. He has 19 clay titles, including 11 Masters 1000, under his belt thus far.

On the other hand, Iga Swiatek's win/loss record on clay is her best against hard and grass courts. She enjoys a win percentage of 86.00% on clay, 77.97% on hard, and 70.97% on grass courts. Swiatek has bagged two WTA 1000 claycourt trophies since turning pro in 2016.

