From Serena Williams' 'goalpost' being moved to Djokovic, Nadal, Federer domination at Grand Slams, fans share some of the best tennis statistics

The 2024 season following the Australian Open has been largely eventless for the tennis community, as top players like Novak Djokovic take rest from an arduous campaign Down Under. A few fans, however, recently took on the mantle of pumping interesting content with entertaining stats.

On Thursday (February 8), a US-based ticketing organization interacted with the sporting world by asking the following question on social media: "Who has that one sports stat graphic?"

Tennis fans promptly responded to their question with infographics featuring Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer, among other big names.

One pointed out the famed Big 3's domination at the Grand Slams from the 2017 Australian Open to the 2021 US Open. The trio had won 19 of the 21 tournaments in this period, having left many fans desperate for a new face in the Major winner's circle.

"You mean the graphic from 2022 that finally made me realize why people hate the big 3," they wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan alluded to how tennis media began propping up Margaret Court's non-Open era Major titles as soon as Serena Williams got to 23. The Aussie legend won 15 of her 24 titles before pros were allowed to compete at the Grand Slams.

"Before they moved the goalpost because you know why," they wrote.

"They didn’t mention the all time record until Serena got close. It was always the open era mentioned," the fan added.

A Nadal fan, meanwhile, didn't miss the opportunity to show off one of the most unassailable records in tennis history: the Spaniard's haul of 100+ wins at Roland Garros.

Here are a few more statistics fans posted on social media:

Novak Djokovic got stalled in his pursuit of statistical supremacy at this year's Australian Open

Novak Djokovic (L) and Jannik Sinner embrace after their 2024 Australian Open match.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, missed his date with destiny at the 2024 Australian Open last month. The Serb had initially entered the Melbourne Slam as the firm favorite to win the title. Had the 36-year-old gone all the way, he would've broken the deadlock with Margaret Court to become the sole record holder for most Major titles won by a man or a woman.

Jannik Sinner, however, denied the 24-time Major winner as he came through 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3 in their semifinal clash. With his victory, the Italian also broke the World No. 1's 10-match winning streak in Australian Open semifinal matches.

Djokovic will now be vying for the Grand Slam record at the French Open, where he has won three titles. Although the Serb has found stiff resistance from the likes of Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, he still has more than plausible chances of creating tennis history by winning his 25th Major title this year.

