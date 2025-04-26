Madrid Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 6, April 27

The first week of the 2025 Madrid Open is on the cusp of ending and April 27 will see two-time titlists Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev continue their campaigns at Caja Magica. Other top players that will feature on the match card on Sunday include former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, Miami Open semifinalist Jasmine Paolini, and defending champion Andrey Rublev.
There are some exciting matches in Madrid awaiting tennis fans, which include Elena Rybakina's sixth career meeting against Elina Svitolina and the NextGen tussle between Ben Shelton and Jakub Mensik, among other notable encounters at the 1000-level event.
Without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 6 of the 2025 Madrid Open:
Schedule for Day 6 of Madrid Open 2025
Manolo Santana Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs [28] Elise Mertens
Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: [1] Alexander Zverev vs [28] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: [9] Daniil Medvedev vs [Q] Juan Manuel Cerundolo
Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: [10] Elena Rybakina vs [17] Elina Svitolina
Followed by: [14] Casper Ruud vs [23] Sebastian Korda
Arantxa Sanchez Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: [7] Andrey Rublev vs Alexander Bublik
Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: [6] Jasmine Paolini vs Maria Sakkari
Followed by: [12] Ben Shelton vs [22] Jakub Mensik
Not before 9:30 p.m. local time: [14] Daria Kasatkina vs [21] Ekaterina Alexandrova
Stadium 3
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: [31] Brandon Nakashima vs Flavio Cobolli
Followed by: [32] Sofia Kenin vs Anastasia Potapova
Followed by: Peyton Stearns vs [Q] Rebeka Masarova
Followed by: [3] Taylor Fritz vs Benjamin Bonzi
Followed by: [20] Francisco Cerundolo vs Francisco Comesana
For more information about the schedule, check the official website of the Mutua Madrid Open.
Madrid Open 2025: Where to Watch
Tennis fans in the USA, UK, and Canada, respectively, can catch Day 6 action in Madrid on the following channels and websites:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
For more information regarding the broadcast, check the official websites of the ATP and WTA Tours.
Madrid Open 2025: Match Timings
The morning session on all courts will kick off from 11:00 a.m. local time onwards. While the evening session at Manolo Santana Stadium will get underway at 8:00 p.m., Arantxa Sanchez Stadium and Stadium 3 will see its evening session matches likely commence by 7:00 pm.
The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 6 of the tournament are as follows: