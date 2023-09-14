Venus Williams has shared a glimpse of the renovated tennis courts at St. Mary’s Park in the Bronx.

The initiative was taken by Lacoste in collaboration with the City Parks Foundation. The tennis courts are located on East 146th Street and St. Ann Avenue.

Lacoste celebrated their 90th anniversary on May 3, 2023. To commemorate their anniversary with the New York City tennis communities in the Bronx, Lacoste refurbished and renovated two tennis courts fueled by the tennis legend.

Venus Williams shared Lacoste’s post about the reopened tennis courts on her Instagram stories.

“Thanks @lacoste for making a difference in the community,” her story read.

Venus Williams via Instagram story

These two courts are open for long-term public access to tennis for aspiring youth. Lacoste aims to make the sport more accessible to the youth.

“Celebrated our 90th anniversary with the New York City tennis communities in the Bronx by renovating 2 tennis courts powered by @venuswilliams!

"In collaboration with @cpfnyc, these courts will aim to provide long-term access to tennis for the youth of the Bronx through a program that is both sports-oriented and educational,” Lacoste captioned their reel on the renovated courts.

The program is set to be educational as well as sports-oriented. Lacoste with their partnership with the City Parks Foundation is set to offer free programming and tennis lessons to the Bronx community.

The two newly reopened courts have the former World No. 1 Venus Williams' silhouette painted on them.

“Allowed me to believe in this dream” - 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff on Venus Williams and Serena Williams

The newly crowned US Open champion Coco Gauff, meanwhile, paid a tribute to Venus Williams and Serena Williams after winning the first Major of her career.

The 19-year-old claimed the US Open title following in the steps of Serena Williams, her inspiration. Williams won her first Grand Slam at the 1999 US Open, at the age of 17.

The American defeated Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the final to clinch her first US Open.

“Yes, it's crazy. I mean, they're the reason why I have this trophy today, to be honest. They have allowed me to believe in this dream, you know, growing up. You know, there wasn't too many just Black tennis players dominating the sport,” Gauff said.

Coco Gauff is now the highest-ranked American female tennis player. She reached her career-high ranking at World No. 3 replacing Jessica Pegula on September 11.

Gauff is the youngest to reach the top 3 since Maria Sharapova in 2006.

