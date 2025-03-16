Maria Sharapova reveals hilarious skiing mishap in the French Alps ahead of Moncler fashion show

Maria Sharapova attempted walking in snowshoes but lost her balance, hilariously taking on her non-athletic landing. The former tennis player was in attendance at the Moncler Grenoble Fall/Winter 2025 Show in France on Saturday.

Sharapova, who held the World No. 1 position in women's singles for 21 weeks, has been a Moncler ambassador for years. She recently paid a special visit to the snowy landscape in Courchevel, France, where the outerwear brand was scheduled to show its Grenoble Fall/Winter 2025 collection that focuses on winter adventure wear and sportswear.

The former World No. 1 reached the venue early and tried her hands at walking in snowshoes. In the video shared by her on Instagram, the Russian took slow steps with the help of sticks but the clip ending had her seated on the slope, seemingly after the fall.

"It wasn’t the athletic landing I was anticipating, watch until the end 😂 @moncler," Sharapova captioned her video.

Ahead of the show, Maria Sharapova also shared a picture with actress Anne Hathaway, both wearing Moncler clothing. Another Instagram story from the Russian featured her dancing with a large puffer bag, with her caption reading:

"Finally a hand bag made for my weight."

Maria Sharapova's Instagram stories (Image Source: @mariasharapova)

Maria Sharapova weighed in on WTA leading the change for women and girls

Maria Sharapova at an event in 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Sharapova boasted an impressive tennis career, winning five Grand Slam titles, among other achievements. She retired from the sport in 2020 after that year's Australian Open.

Sharapova recently joined the likes of WTA and their Global Women's Health Fund. The initiative focuses on improving children's and women's health outcomes. In an interview with Pop Sugar, she highlighted how female tennis athletes are shining on the global stage and lauded WTA for helping celebrate their stories.

"Female athletes are having an incredible movement, and in tennis, it's been so rewarding to watch because they're being celebrated for their strength, perseverance, and athleticism. There are so many beautiful things about being a tennis athlete and being able to share that reach on an international stage. The WTA has been doing an incredible job in elevating and amplifying their stories," Sharapova said.

Maria Sharapova has invested in several business ventures, including the sunscreen brand, Supergoop. Other companies she has invested in include Public.com, UFC, Clio Snacks, Tonal, and others.

