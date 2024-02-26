Marin Cilic hilariously apologised for a cryptic tweet mistakenly posted by his son.

Cilic's son posted a tweet from the Croatian's account, along with a link to an article about Argentina losing one of its ATP 250 tournaments. It left fans bewildered and surprised.

Expand Tweet

Cilic soon realised the mistake and issued a clarification that it was indeed posted erroneously by his two-year-old son. He cheekily mentioned that his son wanted to share his thoughts.

"Haha apologies, my little 2y old wanted to share his thoughts on X," Marin Cilic wrote along with some laughing emojis.

Expand Tweet

In the same post, Cilic revealed that he won't be playing at the Indian Wells Masters and will be continuing his rehab.

"Unfortunately not, doing rehab back at home," Marin Cilic replied in response to a fan asking whether he would play at Indian Wells.

Expand Tweet

Marin Cilic returns to tour after a year on the sidelines

Marin Cilic pictured at the 2024 Kooyong Classic

Marin Cilic was forced to remain on the sidelines for the majority of 2023 as he picked up a knee injury at the 2023 Pune Open in January. He played at the Umag Open in July, losing to Flavio Cobolli in the first match.

The 35-year-old made a comeback this year at the Hong Kong Open, losing a hard-fought match against Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-7(7).

In a conversation with AFP, Cilic touched upon his injury and mentioned that it was an interesting year, as he spent the majority of the year on the sidelines.

“It was an interesting year that stopped right at the beginning. I had a surgery on the meniscus and also there was an issue with the cartilage," Cilic said while reflecting on his injury-marred year.

The Croatian added that he was motivated and hungry to make a comeback.

“If there is going to be an opportunity for me to come back, then maybe I can be even more hungry or a little bit more motivated. If I have the opportunity to play I’ll be really happy. If not, if things go sideways or go wrong, you know, that’s still OK," Cilic added.

Cilic also said that his perspective about life changed while rehabilitating, stating that even though he was training, his mind was not on the tour.

“I was training and everything, but my mind was completely off the tour and at home in the afternoons I would spend time with my boys. Being off the tour gave me a different perspective, that there is a different life,” he said.