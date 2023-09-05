Reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has withdrawn from the US Open doubles event due to an arm injury. This in turn ended the women's doubles career of her partner Barbora Strycova, who had announced her retirement earlier this year.

Strycova, a former World No. 1 in doubles and a Wimbledon singles semifinalist, decided to hang up her racquet after this year's US Open. She hoped to have one last deep run with her friend and compatriot.

However, fate had other plans. Vondrousova, who is still alive in the singles draw, suffered an arm injury during her fourth-round match against Peyton Stearns on Monday.

The Czech managed to overcome the pain and win in three sets, but was seen crying and icing her elbow in the cool-down area. She then hugged Strycova, who was waiting for her and broke the news that they had to pull out of their doubles match against Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski.

The clip of their emotional exchange was posted by @josemorgado on Twitter (now X) on Tuesday, September 5.

"Tough scenes as Marketa Vondrousova, into the QFs in singles, had to withdraw from doubles R16 alongside Barbora Strycova with a left arm injury. Barbora, who just won #Wimbledon as well and is playing her last career Slam (still in Mixed), went to hug her," the caption read.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Strycova is notably still active in the mixed doubles event with her partner Santiago González. The pair are set to play their quarterfinal match against Ena Shibahara and Mate Pavic on Tuesday, September 4.

Marketa Vondrousova will face Madison Keys in her first US Open quarterfinal

Marketa Vondrousova at the 2023 US Open

The US Open 2023 women’s singles quarterfinals will feature a clash between Marketa Vondrousova and Madison Keys on Wednesday, September 6. This will be their first meeting on the WTA Tour.

Vondrousova has been in impressive form at the US Open. The ninth seed has dropped only a set in her four matches so far, defeating Na-Lae Han, Martina Trevisan, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Peyton Stearns.

She has shown her versatility and creativity on the hard courts, mixing up her shots and angles to keep her opponents off balance. By doing so, Vondrousova has reached her third Grand Slam quarterfinal and her first at the US Open.

Keys, who was the runner-up at Flushing Meadows in 2017, has also been dominant in her matches. The American has only lost one set in her four wins over Arantxa Rus, Yanina Wickmayer, Liudmila Samsonova, and Jessica Pegula.

Her powerful and aggressive game has been a treat to watch. She has been hitting winners from both wings and serving well too. This is Keys' 10th Grand Slam quarterfinal and her third at the US Open. She is looking to make her third semifinal appearance in the New York Major.

It promises to be an exciting and contrasting battle between two different styles of play. Marketa Vondrousova will try to use her variety and finesse to disrupt Madison Keys’ rhythm and pace. The American will try to overpower Vondrousova with her strength and depth.

Both players have shown confidence and consistency in their performances so far, but Keys might have a slight edge with her experience and home crowd support. It also remains to be seen how well Vondrousova recovers from her injury.