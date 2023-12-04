Former tennis player Martina Navratilova recently condemned former US President Donald Trump over his "vermin" remark.

Trump is running for a second term at the White House. He previously held the office from 2017 to 2021. Currently, he has been vigorously campaigning for the Republican Party's presidential candidate post.

Earlier in November, Trump addressed his supporters in Claremont, New Hampshire, where he identified his opposers as "vermin".

"We pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists, and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country," he said.

The word "vermin" reminded Martina Navratilova of the ideology that fuelled the genocide of Jews under Adolf Hitler's dictatorship.

"Well, we are now, latest iteration is we are called vermin. So you and I are vermin. So, you look up vermin in the dictionary, it's not so nice. I mean, it's totally echoing Mein Kampf and the rhetoric that came from fascists, including 'press is the enemy of the people', and he's just magnifying it," she said in a recent episode of the On with Kara Swisher podcast.

Navratilova found similarities between Trump's narrative and an apparent World War II conspiracy brought to light by Rachel Maddow through her latest book 'Prequel'.

"I mean, the similarities, just finished reading, actually, I haven't quite finished reading Prequel by Rachel Maddow about fascism in the 20s and 30s in America. Fascinating. America first. The similarities are off the charts. Off the charts," Martina Navratilova said.

In Prequel, Maddow argues that Nazis had plotted to overthrow the US government in the pre-World War II period.

Martina Navratilova: "A pathetic athlete is what Donald Trump is"

Martina Navratilova speaks during an event at the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico.

In November 2023, Martina Navratilova described Donald's Trump athleticism as "pathetic". She stumbled upon a fan-made video of Trump in which he could be seen playing various sports.

In the video, Trump could be spotted exchanging a few rallies on an indoor tennis court, turning into a pitcher on a baseball field, playing beach volleyball and football in his younger days.

Navratilova wasn't amused with Trump's sporting skills as she wrote:

"This is funny- neither tennis ball he hit went in, the pitch bounced before it got to the plate and they call him a legend? A pathetic athlete is what he is. Pathetic," Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).