Martina Navratilova has expressed her disapproval of American journalist and media personality Megyn Kelly's verbal assault on activist Shannon Watts.

Watts recently shared an investigative report by news platform Axios on social media. The study analyzed court transcripts and revealed that a US Supreme Court Justice was significantly more likely to interrupt female attorneys during oral arguments compared to their male counterparts.

Megyn Kelly criticized Watts for presenting the data, branding her as a "clueless moron" and urging her to refrain from perpetuating the portrayal of women as helpless victims.

She also contended that being subjected to questioning was an opportunity for the female attorneys to depict their skills before the Supreme Court which should not be construed as a sexist attack.

"Please stop pretending like we are helpless little victims. Getting Q’d by a Supreme Court justice is an opportunity to convince them, not at a sexist attack you clueless moron," she commented.

In response, Watts pointed out that Kelly had mistaken her for the author of the investigative piece.

"I love that Megyn Kelly thinks I’m the researcher and writer of this investigative piece by Axios, which I shared without any personal comment or reflection. As an aside, really shocking her pleasant personality didn’t resonate with mainstream America," Watts responded.

Upon coming across the post, Martina Navratilova sarcastically referred to Megyn Kelly as the "sweetest." She also criticized the 52-year-old for targeting another women over a factual article, labeling the attack as "pathetic."

"Isn’t Megyn just the sweetest? A woman attacking another woman who had nothing to do with this factual article. #pathetic," Martina Navratilova posted on X.

Martina Navratilova defends Jada Pinkett Smith amid criticism over separation from husband Will Smith

Martina Navratilova

One year after the controversial incident where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith admitted that she initially thought the altercation was staged. She also revealed that she and her husband have been separated since 2016.

The revelation stirred significant backlash against the American actress on social media. Responding to a clip criticizing Jada, Martina Navratilova questioned why people passed judgement and intruded into others' lives without knowing the complete story.

"Why the eff is this guy talking about Jada I have no idea… so many people sticking their noses into people’s lives when they have no idea what actually went on," Navratilova posted on X.

Navratilova recently also shared her thoughts on the Israel-Palestine conflict, criticizing Israeli President Isaac Herzog for his claims that the civilians residing in the Gaza Strip had prior knowledge of the Hamas' attack.