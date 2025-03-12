Martina Navratilova drops 1-word reaction to Robert F. Kennedy Jr talking about 'adverse' effects of measles vaccine

Martina Navratilova reacted to Robert F. Kennedy Jr's latest comments on the 'adverse effects' of the measles vaccine. The USA is currently facing an outbreak of the disease with a total of 222 cases being reported by 12 American jurisdictions till March 6 of this year.

The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) issued a HAN (Health Alert Network) Health Advisory to notify people, mainly health workers, about the concerning issue. The PAHO (Pan American Health Organization) also issued an Epidemiological Alert earlier this month due to the alarming rise in the number of measles cases in the American nations.

The illness is caused by a highly contagious airborne virus, which commonly targets children. Though the strongest method to fight against the virus is considered to be the MMR (Measles-Mumps-Rubella) vaccination, the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr, recently said that the vaccination had 'adverse effects', causing deaths.

A user shared the video on X, quoting RFK Jr as saying:

"There are adverse events from the vaccine. It does cause deaths every year. It causes all the illnesses that measles itself cause."

Martina Navratilova reshared the video and dropped a 1-word reaction to it.

"Yikes," she tweeted.

It is worth noting that the American tennis legend had voiced her concern earlier when the Miami Palmetto Senior High in Pinecrest confirmed that a student had contracted measles.

Navratilova also lashed out at another user on X as she felt they were spouting 'rubbish' while discussing the problems caused by measles.

Martina Navratilova lashes out at a person claiming Measles causes 'immune amnesia'

Martina Navratilova - Source: Getty

Robert F. Kennedy Jr highlighted how measles used to be common and how everybody built antibodies to fight the infection. He also stated one of its disadvantages.

"It used to be that everybody got measles. And the measles gave you lifetime protection against measles infection. The vaccine doesn't do that ... it used to be that very young kids were protected by breast milk. Women who get vaccinated do not provide that level of immunity," he said.

However, a user then said that measles caused a condition called 'immune amnesia' and attacked Kennedy Jr.

"PSA: Measles wrecks the immune system. It cause a condition called immune amnesia which means you 'forget' how to fight other diseases you were already immune to—for years. RFK Jr.’s brainworms kill kids," the user wrote.

However, Martina Navratilova dubbed Robert F. Kennedy Jr's statement:

"What utter rubbish from RFK jr…"

Martina Navratilova is highly active on X where she discusses various topics from politics to sports. She recently reacted to 21-year-old Holger Rune feeling 'old'.

