Martina Navratilova drops 4-word reaction over fake news of White House press secretary's words about Donald Trump after USA vs Canada clash

Martina Navratilova recently gave her thoughts on a fake quote by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt that is doing the rounds of social media. According to the quote, Leavitt was left reeling after the US national hockey team crashed out to their neighbours Canada in the 2025 4-Nations Face-Off on Thursday (February 21), following which, she apparently looked to Donald Trump's values for comfort.

Last week, Karoline Leavitt made controversial remarks during a press release. The 27-year-old touched upon the USA vs Canada championship match at this year's 4-Nations Face-Off, inferring that not only would the Americans come out on top of the clash, but also that Canada will soon be integrated into USA as it's "51st state".

Leavitt's prediction ultimately didn't come true as Canada beat USA 3-2 in overtime to win the inaugural edition of the tournament on Thursday. A few days later, a fake quote of the White House press secretary was posted on X (formerly Twitter), where she talked about being "crying and praying" after her country's defeat. The quote also mentions the 47th President Donald Trump.

"Last night I was a cry'n and a pray'n to the Lord on our loss to Canada and that's when I felt something rise inside me - it was our president," the quote on X read.

American tennis legend Martina Navratilova reposted the quote on Sunday (February 23), going as far as to suggest that the $8 billion-worth President (Via: Celebrity Net Worth) and his entire administration is a "cult".

"Can anyone say CULT????" Martina Navratilova wrote in her repost of the fake quote on X.

Navratilova, meanwhile, regularly uses her platform to criticize Donald Trump's politics. Earlier this year, the 59-time Major titlist called the American businessman an "adjudicated rapist" while claiming that he hates the trans community.

Martina Navratilova takes down Donald Trump after his attacm on governor of Maine: "Not exactly a defender of women"

Martina Navratilova is a staunch critic of Donald Trump | Image Source - Getty

On Friday (February 21), Donald Trump lashed out at Janet Mills, the 75th governor of Maine, after she refused to comply with his executive order that seeks to ban transgender women from professional women's sports. Although Martina Navratilova doesn't agree with Mills' stance on the topic, she still defender her with a diatribe against the US President on her X (formerly Twitter).

The 68-year-old claimed that Trump was a "cultist" as she completely tore into his character.

"Bye cultist. I call it as I see it. I do not agree with the governor of Maine policy but trump has no business threatening her like that. Also trump is an adjudicated rapist so not exactly a defender of women- he just hates all trans people. Other than his bootlicker Jenner," Martina Navratilova wrote on X.

Navratilova competed on the WTA Tour from 1974 to 2006, picking up 18 Major titles in singles, a mammoth 31 in women's doubles and 10 in mixed doubles.

