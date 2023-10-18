Martina Navratilova has stayed true to her opposition against the inclusion of transgender athletes into female sports and recently slammed the British Ju-jitsu Association over its stance on the issue.

The association announced its decision to allow trans women to compete in the female category. The change in the rule disappointed Navratilova, who called it "unconscionable" and "dangerous." She also called on the leaders of the association to be boycotted over the policy.

"This is dangerous - a totally unconscionable decision. Women should not compete at all. Boycott these jerk [sic] who make these decisions. Who are mostly males, I am sure," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) earlier in October.

Expand Tweet

Navratilova's pushback forced the British Ju-jitsu Association to put the change in policy under an "urgent review." The American recently again weighed in on the story after an X user pointed out that the UK still has over 20 sports that allow transgender athletes to compete in the women's category.

The user also advocated for the British association to get sued if a woman fighter gets injured while competing against a male rival. The 67-year-old agreed with the thought, saying that would be a deserved action.

"And they will deserve it," Navratilova commented.

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova furious after a trans broadcaster gets nominated for Woman of the Year award

Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova has taken issue with the nomination of transgender broadcaster India Willoughby for the 2023 Woman of the Year award.

Willoughby is Great Britain's first-ever transgender national newsreader, and a panel of cis-woman awarded her the accolade of being the first trans Woman of the Year nominee.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion expressed her opposition to the Brit's nomination by sharing a past video of hers. In the clip, India Willoughby, formerly named Jonathan, talked about being able to choose a 'designer vagina' from a catalog called 'The Great Wall of Vagina,' much like 'going for a haircut.'

"This nasty piece of work gets nominated for Adult Human Female of the year? Good to know," Navratilova wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

In another post, Martina Navratilova pointed out other past controversial statements made by Willoughby on prominent figures who have been deemed anti-trans rights activists, like JK Rowling, the author of the record-breaking Harry Potter novels.

Navratilova dubbed Willoughby "nasty" and someone she would never like to hang out with:

"Wow- quite the role model , this nasty India. Not anyone I would ever want to hang out with, to say the least."

Expand Tweet