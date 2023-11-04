Martina Navratilova 'laughs out loud' at actor Jamie Foxx’s comical impersonation of former US President Donald Trump

Martina Navratilova recently found herself amused by actor and comedian Jamie Foxx’s comedic impersonation of former US President Donald Trump on the Rap Radar podcast, hosted by Elliott Wilson and Brian ‘B.Dot’ Miller.

Foxx, who is also a Grammy-winning singer and an Oscar-winning actor, talked about his career, his upcoming projects, and his views on the current state of the world.

The comedian also entertained the hosts and the listeners with his impressions of various celebrities, including Trump, whom he portrayed as a clueless and arrogant leader. Foxx mimicked Trump’s voice, gestures, and facial expressions while making up absurd statements that sounded like something Trump would say.

Foxx’s impression was so spot-on that Snoop Dogg, who was sitting next to him, could not stop laughing.

Many people praised Foxx’s comedic skills and agreed with his satirical portrayal of Trump. Navratilova was one of the many celebrities who shared the video on her X ( formerly Twitter) account on Friday, November 3.

"Lol," Navratilova wrote.

Navratilova has been critical of Trump’s policies and actions in the past. She has previously slammed the former US President for his comments during the 2020 election.

Martina Navratilova takes a dig at Donald Trump on getting second gag order in 2020 election interference case

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova has reacted to former US President Donald Trump getting a second gag order in the Federal election interference case.

The latest order came from US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who forbade him from verbally attacking potential witnesses, court staff, or the special counsel’s team until his appeal is decided. Trump has often lashed out at Chutkan and other prosecutors during his election tampering cases in Washington.

Trump's first gag order was given in October by New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, who restricted him from insulting court personnel and staff. This happened after Trump posted a negative remark about a judge’s law clerk on social media, which he later removed.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion shared the news of two gag orders on Trump on X (formerly Twitter).

"Too bad!:),” she wrote.