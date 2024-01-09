Martina Navratilova pays her respects to German football legend Franz Beckenbauer after his death

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her condolences to German football legend Franz Beckenbauer, who died on Sunday (7 January) at the age of 78. The former German footballer and manager was widely regarded as one of the best players and coaches in the sport's history.

Beckenbauer, nicknamed "Der Kaiser" (The Emperor), was a towering figure in football history, leading West Germany to win the World Cup as a player in 1974 and as a coach in 1990. He also won four Bundesliga titles and three European Cups as a player with Bayern Munich — the club he also served as a coach, president, and honorary chairman.

Beckenbauer was honored with the FIFA Order of Merit, the Ballon d’Or, and the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award. On Monday, January 8, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of FC Bayern Munich paid tribute to the legacy of their legendary former player and manager.

"Suddenly, our world isn’t the same as it once was — darker, quieter and worse off. The record champions are mourning the loss of Franz Beckenbauer, the incomparable ‘Kaiser’ without who FC Bayern would never have become the club it is today. Rest in peace, Kaiser," the post was captioned.

Navratilova quoted the official statement of Bayern Munich and wrote:

"RIP Champ!"

"Martina Navratilova lifted the professionalism of women's tennis to a new level, a level that everybody now takes for granted" - Tennis journalist

Martina Navratilova at the Italian Open

Martina Navratilova played a crucial role in raising the level of professionalism in women's tennis, according to tennis journalist and author Chris Bowers. He noted that this shift has become so deeply embedded in the collective awareness that it is now considered a given.

During a recent episode of the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, Bowers delved into the influence of the former WTA World No. 1 on how women's tennis was perceived in the 1980s. Bowers highlighted Navratilova's commitment to her diet and rigorous fitness regimen, underscoring their impact on advancing the standing of women's tennis.

"I think we haven't talked much about Martina Navratilova and what she did in the 80s. Her focus on diet. Her focus on gym work, that took women's tennis to a different level, to the point where, at her peak in the mid-80s, there were lots of tennis fans who were saying, 'Oh, she's spoiled the game. She's made it very unfeminine.' Now you look at videos; now you go to YouTube and look at Navratilova, that to me is beautiful tennis," Bowers said (at 11:30).

Bowers also said that the 18-time Grand Slam champion deserves more recognition for her achievements, as her influence has been 'taken for granted'.

"It's wonderful. She just happened to lift the professionalism of women's tennis to a new level, to a level that everybody now takes for granted. So I think we should give her acknowledgement for what she did by taking the sport somewhere that it hadn't been before and is now taken for granted," he added.