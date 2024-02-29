Matteo Berrettini shares his awe as LeBron James inspires LA Lakers to stunning comeback against LA Clippers with 34-point performance

Matteo Berrettini shared his awe as LeBron James' phenomenal performance helped the LA Lakers make an incredible comeback against rivals LA Clippers.

In their game against the Clippers, the Lakers found themselves down 98-77 in the fourth quarter with 11:40 to play. James then produced one of his best displays of the season to get the biggest fourth-quarter comeback win of his career as the Lakers triumphed 116-112.

In the final 12 minutes of the match, James outscored the entire Clippers team 19-16. Combined with his assists, that meant that he was directly involved in the scoring of 30 of his team's 39 points in the fourth quarter.

The 39-year-old, who is currently the oldest player in the NBA, ended the game with 34 points, six rebounds and eight assists. He shared his thoughts after the game, saying (as quoted by the BBC):

"I was in the zone, can't really describe it. That was just the feeling - when you feel like everything you put up is going in, [You] wish you could stay in it forever. [You] feel you have a superpower.

"My teammates did a great job of continuing to find me, and I then just tried to dictate the tempo, dictate the game as we started making a run for it and getting the game closer."

Matteo Berrettini, who is a huge fan of the NBA and LeBron James, took to Instagram to react to James' stunning performance. He shared a post praising the Lakers superstar's efforts against the Clippers on his story and captioned it:

Matteo Berrettini receives wild card for the Arizona Tennis Classic

Matteo Berrettini is all set to compete at the upcoming Arizona Tennis Classic which will be held from March 12 to 17. The Italian has been out of action since the 2023 US Open in August due to a right ankle injury. His last match was against Arthur Rinderknech.

However, the 27-year-old is confirmed to be back in action at the Arizona Tennis Classic, an ATP Challenger Tour 175 event. This will be the third time Berrettini will participate in the event having competed in the 2019 and 2023 editions.

The Italian won the inaugural edition of the event in 2019 defeating Mikhail Kukushkin in the finals 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (2). In 2023, he was eliminated by the eventual runner-up Alexander Shevchenko in the quarterfinals.

The World No.125 will be joined by the likes of Andy Murray and Christopher Eubanks in Phoenix for the season's first Challenger Tour 175 event.

