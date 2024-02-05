“May this serve as a warning to Carlos Alcaraz”; “Gonna take out Jannik Sinner”: Fans amused by Spaniard's brother Jaime smashing forehands

Tennis fans on the internet were amused by Carlos Alcaraz's younger brother Jamie's tennis skills during a training session on clay .

Jamie is Carlos Alcaraz's youngest brother. The 12-year-old has been making good progress in tennis at the junior level and is touted to follow in Alcaraz's footsteps. He earned the spotlight in 2023 by winning the Rafa Nadal Tour event and the Under 12 National Team Championship in Spain.

Most recently, a video of Jamie working on his forehand surfaced on social media platform Reddit. In the video clip, the 12-year-old can be seen constantly hitting balls during a drill.

Tennis fans on Reddit were captivated by Jamie's hard-hitting tennis and took to the comments to express their feelings.

One fan hilariously warned Carlos Alcaraz to improve his game to avoid getting replaced by Jamie as the favorite after an under-par performance in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2024. The two-time Grand Slam winner lost to Germany's Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-4.

"May this serve as a warning to Carlos: You play like that Zverev QF again and we will literally just find a new Alcaraz. Soccer player, brother, doesn’t even matter," the fan wrote.

Another fan claimed that Alcaraz must be wary of Jamie due to their blood relation.

"Nobody escapes from Alcaraz. Not even Alcaraz," they wrote.

A third fan backed Jamie to avenge his brother's four losses in seven matches to Italy's Jannik Sinner.

"Kids gonna take out Sinner to avenge his brother. Tennis going to go full anime," the fan wrote.

Carlos Alcaraz on QF loss to Alexander Zverev at Australian Open 2024: "Shame that I started the match like the way that I did and ending the way that I did"

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz expressed disappointment while talking to the press after his quarterfinal loss to Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open 2024. The Spaniard lost to Zverev 6-1, 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-4.

Alcaraz noted that he had been playing high-quality tennis prior to the Zverev encounter and rued the loss.

"With the level that I was playing before, coming into this match with a lot of confidence, knowing that I'm playing good tennis is, it's a shame that I started the match like the way that I did and ending the way that I did. But it's tennis," he said.

Carlos Alcaraz had dropped just one set en route to the quarterfinals at the Melbourne Major. He registered straight-set wins over Richard Gasquet and Miomir Kecmanovic in the first and fourth rounds, respectively. His third-round opponent Shang Juncheng retired hurt from the match when the scoreline read 6-1, 6-1, 1-0 in Alcaraz's favor.

Italy's Lorenzo Sonego was able to delay the Spaniard's second-round victory as he snatched a set in an otherwise unfavorable result of 4-6, 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-7(3).