Meaning behind what Novak Djokovic wrote on camera after reaching Miami Open SF

Novak Djokovic continued his return to form at the 2025 Miami Open on Thursday (March 27), defeating 24th-seeded Sebastian Korda in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament. Following his victory, the Serb wrote a rather unique phrase on the camera lens.

After a tough start to his 2025 season, Djokovic has experienced a reversal of fortunes in Miami during this fortnight. Playing at the Florida event for the first time since 2019, the fourth seed defeated Rinky Hijikata and Camilo Ugo Carabelli, respectively, to reach the third round. He then blitzed past 15th-seeded Lorenzo Musetti 6-2, 6-2, marking his most dominant win in the last few months.

The 24-time Major winner, who is chasing his 100th ATP title at the Miami Open, then needed nearly one and a half hours to dispatch local favorite Sebastian Korda 6-3, 7-6(4). Although the American served for the second set, his older opponent was resilient enough to break back before settling the match in a tiebreaker.

Novak Djokovic then proceeded to sign on the camera of the Miami broadcast with the Serbian phrase "Идемооо", which is written as "Idemo" in Roman script and means "Let's go" in English. This phrase has been used by various tennis players apart from the former World No. 1 over the years, such as Ana Ivanovic and Janko Tipsarevic.

The 37-year-old had struggled to get off the blocks in the first two months of the season as he exited in the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International and the semifinals of the Australian Open - the latter being due to a right hamstring injury. The 24-time Major winner then lost back-to-back matches at knockout tournaments for the first time since 2018, suffering first-round defeats in Doha and Indian Wells.

Novak Djokovic to face Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the final of 2025 Miami Open

6-time Miami Open champion celebrates after reaching SFs | Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic will next take on Grigor Dimitrov, who has had a far more difficult campaign than the Serb at this year's Miami Masters. The 14th seed overexerted himself physically during his 6-7(6), 6-4, 7-6(3) quarterfinal win against 23rd-seeded Francisco Cerundolo and had to be carried by physios to the locker room.

Moreover, Djokovic leads Dimitrov by a big margin of 12-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour, making him the outright favorite for their semifinal clash in Miami.

The former World No. 1 will be eager to win a men's record-breaking seventh title at the Florida event later this week, provided he gets past his Bulgarian opponent.

