"More tweets against Jannik Sinner than games played" - Fans outraged as Nick Kyrgios continues attacking Italian amid Laureus snub

Jannik Sinner losing his Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award nomination as a result of his three-month suspension sparked a scathing response from Nick Kyrgios. However, fans took umbrage at the Aussie's comments, with some feeling that he shouldn't be making any opinions about 'sportsmanship'.

Sinner and WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) came to a settlement to bring an end to the Italian's doping controversy. However, this decision was met with polarizing views by the tennis fraternity. Taking this tumultuous situation into consideration, the Laureus World Sports Academy chairman announced that the World No. 1's World Sportsman of the Year award nomination would be revoked.

“Following discussions by the Laureus Academy it has been decided that Jannik Sinner’s Nomination for this year’s Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award is to be withdrawn. We have followed this case, the decisions of the relevant global bodies and - whilst we note the extenuating circumstances involved - feel that the three-month ban renders the nomination ineligible. Jannik and his team have been informed.”

Nick Kyrgios, who has been launching scathing attacks on Jannik Sinner ever since his doping controversy became public, took another jibe at the Italian on X:

"Well I mean sportsmanship does mean playing by the rules."

Fans were outraged by the Aussie's remarks and expressed their anger.

"In recent months more tweets against Sinner than games played. Influencer," a fan commented.

Another fan quipped:

"I live in a world where Nick Kyrgios tries to lecture people on sportsmanship. Let that sink in."

Another fan added:

"You’d think you’d have the decency to keep quiet but I guess you don’t know the meaning of the word. You have to be a decent person to know what it is. Your mother must have been so proud watching you follow rules and displaying moments of sportsmanship in instances such as this."

Here are some other reactions from tennis fans.

"That's why you were not even in consideration. Go out and touch grass," a fan said.

"Totally agree, and you really deserved to win it every year of your career. Of course, the "establishment" robbed you of those well-deserved wins!" another fan said sarcastically.

"You should not be commenting on any conversation involving the word 'sportsmanship'," a fan opined.

Kyrgios also questioned why Sinner didn't take any action against his team.

Nick Kyrgios questions why Jannik Sinner didn't take action against the people responsible for him testing positive

Nick Kyrgios - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner tested positive for Clostebol, a banned anabolic steroid, during the Indian Wells Masters last year. However, he argued the substance entered his body through bare-handed massages from his ex-physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi, who applied a healing spray on his finger to heal a cut. Interestingly, the spray contained Clostebol.

When a user on X questioned why Sinner didn't sue his team insinuating that they would change their stories, Kyrgios seconded the user's reasoning,

"Exactly? Why not take action against the person who was responsible for 'losing' money and tainting his image?" he questioned.

Notably, when Jannik Sinner's three-month suspension was announced, Nick Kyrgios dubbed it a 'Bad day for tennis'.

