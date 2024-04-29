"When Novak Djokovic does this, whole different story" "Most iconic farewell tour": Fans split over Danielle Collins' response to heckler in Madrid 3R

Danielle Collins shut down a heckler in signature style during her third-round win over Jaqueline Cristian at the ongoing Madrid Open. The American's response to the heckler has left fans divided on social media.

Collins, who came into the Madrid Open after back-to-back titles at the Miami Open and the Credit One Open in Charleston, was stunned 3-6 in the first set by the unseeded Romanian. The heckling incident happened when the players were tied at one game each in the second set, with Collins serving at deuce in the third game.

While it was unclear what the heckler exactly said to irk Collins, the American fired back saying:

"You come out and you play. Come out here and do what I do, okay? Have a little more respect."

The WTA World No. 15's reaction polarized fans. One set of fans lauded Collins for not being afraid to share her honest feelings with the heckler.

"This is shaping up to be the most iconic, comprehensive farewell tour in history," one fan wrote.

"Daniel Collins level of sass is off the charts. I aspire to have her IDGAF attitude. She might rub a lot of people the wrong way but I always liked her attitude. Not there to make friends, just take souls Would love to have her on the channel," another fan commented.

"You're absolutely right, Danielle Collins deserves respect! Athletes dedicate their lives to honing their skills and competing at the highest level. Even when the pressure is on, fans should be encouraging, not critical," another user chimed in.

However, there were several fans who did not take kindly to Collins' behavior.

"Funny. When Djokovic does this, the comment section is a whole different story," wrote one fan.

"Madrid can be annoying but this still Karen behavior," commented another fan.

"If she starts losing, she just starts screaming, needs to be done for hindrance," another fan wrote.

Yet another set of fans poked fun at Collins' unmarried status.

"No wonder she's not married," wrote one fan.

"Good luck to the Gent who marries her…. He better have respect & have dinner on the table when she says," another fan chimed in.

Ultimately, Collins recovered from her first-set loss and went on to convincingly win the next two sets 6-4, 6-1.

Danielle Collins set for daunting Aryna Sabalenka test in Madrid

Danielle Collins (L) and Aryna Sabalenka (R) at the 2022 US Open

Danielle Collins' victory against Jaqueline Cristian helped set up a fourth-round clash against second seed Aryna Sabalenka. The Belarusian, despite having won both her matches so far at the WTA 1000 tournament, has had to grind out three-set wins in them.

However, Sabalenka would be confident going into her match against Collins. The WTA World No. 2 leads the pair's head-to-head 4-0. Their last meeting on the tour came in the Round of 16 at the 2022 US Open, which Sabalenka won despite losing the first set.

The winner of the match will face either 12th seed Jasmine Paolini or Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals