Andy Roddick has rebuked former US President Donald Trump for projecting himself as a victim amid his historic hush money trial. The trial marks the first time that a former US President is being criminally prosecuted.

Trump appeared to fall asleep during the first day of the hush money trial, which sees the former US President staring down several damning allegations. Chief among them is his extramarital affair with p*rn star Stormy Daniels in 2006.

Other allegations include 'hush money' payments to buy Daniels' silence during his 2016 US presidency campaign and falsified business records with the purpose of burying the affair altogether.

After the conclusion of the trial's first day, Trump spoke to the media, saying that the judge is not likely to let him go to son Barron's high school graduation ceremony.

Former ATP World No. 1 Andy Roddick took notice of Trump's comments and rebuked the 77-year-old. According to Roddick, the majority of people would be ashamed to have had an extramarital affair with a p*rn star, but that is not the case with Trump. The 2003 US Open champion also criticized Trump for making himself look like the victim amid the ongoing trial.

"Whereas most people would have shame of an extramarital affair w a porn star and having to tell their son why they wouldn’t make it (yet to be decided) ….. he makes himself the victim of his own actions. Always the victim," Roddick wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Andy Roddick questioned Donald Trump's presidential run in 2023

In October 2023, Trump's remarks on US military officials did not go down well with four-time Grand Slam runner-up Roddick. During a campaign speech in Iowa, Trump referred to the country's military officials as 'some of the dumbest people' after recalling a conversation he had with one of them.

Trump's words irked Roddick, who wrote on social media that there used to be a time when such remarks would not be tolerated by US citizens. He also suggested that Trump's presidential campaign would have been rendered null and void in the past considering the criminal allegations against him.

"I’m old enough to remember way back when this wouldn’t have gone over very well w most of country. I also remember when federal indictments, charity fraud, business fraud, and a conviction for sexual assault would’ve been disqualifying. What are we doing? And why?," Roddick wrote in a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter).

