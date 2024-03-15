Roger Federer's admission that he noticed that his game was still very much in good shape during a practice session with Stanford University's tennis team has fans drooling over the Swiss legend's playing technique, which they said would not go away anytime soon.

Federer, who retired two years ago after having won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, including a 'Career Slam', recently made a surprise visit to the Stanford men's tennis team during his visit to California for the launch of Laver Cup 2025.

The Swiss explained the technique of playing forehands to the son of Tony Godsick, his long-time manager. This is when he said he discovered to his amazement that his game was very much on. Tony's son is a freshman at Stanford.

Federer was asked in an interview with GQ Magazine if he could 'still summon greatness on occasion'. He responded:

"Yes. Actually it’s so funny. I was just at Stanford a couple of days back and I went to watch their team play tennis because Tony’s son is a freshman at Stanford. And then I saw them doing something and I told Tony’s son, “Look, on the forehand return, I think you should be doing this.” And I explained quickly, I took a racket, I was dressed like this [varsity jacket, jeans, and a sweater] and I’m clocking forehand returns, and it’s just there.

"It doesn’t go away. It’s like riding a bike. And then we did another exercise and then I’m trying to explain how there’s different versions of forehands. There is the loopy one, the fast one, the angle-y one, whatever. And every one I hit was perfect. And I’m just thinking, My God, it’s still there", the Swiss added.

Several tennis fans flocked to social media to react to Federer's quotes. One user sarcastically remarked on Reddit:

"The most talented player ever still has it? Shocker…"

"I mean, the technique surely should still be there and don't see it going away anytime soon. It's the legs, the sustained rallies, the stamina that goes..." another fan said.

One user joked that Roger Federer could save his body from strain and come out of retirement once his arch-rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic call it quits just to play at Wimbledon, where the 42-year-old has won a record eight titles.

"He'll save his body the strain till Novak and Rafa retire, then at the last minute take a wildcard for Wimbledon," the fan said.

Roger Federer in US to promote Laver Cup 2025

Roger Federer at the Shanghai Masters in 2023

Roger Federer is in the USA to promote the 2025 Laver Cup, which will be held in San Francisco. He is the co-founder of the Laver Cup, an international indoor hardcourt men's tennis tournament held every year between Team Europe and Team World. It is held in honor of tennis legend Rod Laver — the only player who has won all four Grand Slams in a calendar year on two occasions.

Federer has been making headlines during his promotional visit to the US. He dazzled fans with his stunning looks on the red carpet of the Oscars 2024 in Los Angeles alongside his wife Mirka, who is also a former tennis player.

The Swiss legend also met NBA star Stephen Curry during his visit to the Chase Center, the home of Golden State Warriors in California. Chase Center would also be the venue for Laver Cup 2025.

The 2024 Laver Cup, meanwhile, will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin from September 20 to 22.

