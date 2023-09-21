Vasek Pospisil, who is the co-founder of the Novak Djokovic-led Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), recently expressed his frustration at the ATP not giving enough financial support to top-ranked Indian player Sumit Nagal.

Earlier on Wednesday (September 20), Nagal revealed that he only has around 900 euros (US $959) in his bank account while speaking to an Indian daily.

The World No. 159 has only made US $89,577 in prize money-winnings in 2023 so far, which he believes is not enough to sustain his career on the ATP Challenger circuit.

Pospisil was admittedly not happy with how the ATP had not provided relief to the Indian's financial troubles. The Canadian took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle later on Wednesday to assert that lower-ranked tennis players were not receiving an equitable share of the revenue generated by pro-tour events.

"Tennis. The multi-billion dollar industry where most player’s can’t make a living. 3rd most watched sport, 2nd most bet on," he wrote.

Sumit Nagal, meanwhile, had also revealed that he has to invest whatever money he earns these days, as the cost of his team traveling with him to professional tournaments is excruciatingly high.

He also insisted that the Indian government was not interested in safeguarding tennis players' financial wellbeing.

“I feel like I am lacking support despite being India’s number one player for past few years. I am the only player to qualify for Grand Slams, only player to win a tennis match at the Olympics in last few years... We lack funding, we lack the system. If there is a system, there will be funding," he said to PTI.

Novak Djokovic's PTPA Executive Director believes the players' body pressured the ATP into forming 2024 minimum-wage policy

Novak Djokovic formed the PTPA in late 2020

For what it's worth, Sumit Nagal will likely receive financial aid from the ATP in 2024, if their new minimum-wage policy is to be believed.

According to the "Baseline" scheme, which will be in effect next year, it promises to incentivize players ranked in the 101–175 and 176–250 ranking ranges with $150,000 and $75,000, respectively.

This development was lauded by Djokovic-led PTPA's Executive Director Ahmad Nassar, who inferred that the "outside pressure" from the independent players association had prompted ATP to come out with their financial relief plan for lower-ranked players.

"Great to see another example of what pressure from @ptpaplayers can accomplish... Outside pressure from an independent players association is good for the players and the sport!" he wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Novak Djokovic first formed the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) three years ago. The Serb believed then that both top and lower-ranked tennis players deserved more lucrative rewards at tournaments for their efforts.

The 24-time Major winner's ambition resonated with many of his peers, including co-founder Vasek Pospisil, leading them to subsequently endorse his players organization.

