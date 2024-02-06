Mumbai Open Day 4: Shrivalli Bhamidipaty stuns second seed Nao Hibino; Ankita Raina crashes out

Day 4 of the ongoing Mumbai Open had some delightful results for Indian tennis fans. After Sahaja Yamalapalli pulled off a stunning upset on Monday against first seed Kayla Day, it was Shrivalli Bhamidipaty’s turn to do the same today.

Bhamidipaty, who is the current World No. 520, was up against Japanese second seed Nao Hibino. Despite the fact that this was her first time playing someone from the WTA’s top 100, Bhamidipaty played an amazing match, getting the better of her higher-ranked opponent 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Earlier in the day, Rutuja Bhosale cemented her spot in the second round of the Mumba Open. The Asian Games gold medalist was battling Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech, whom she beat in straight sets. Putting up an amazing show, the Indian won 6-4, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Ankita Raina, India’s top women's singles player, was ousted from the tournament in the first round itself. Despite playing in front of her home crowd, who were rooting for her, Raina failed to get past the challenge posed by American eighth seed Katie Volynets. The 31-year-old Indian suffered a meek 6-4, 6-2 loss.

India's only doubles pair in action today at the Mumbai Open brought some good news for fans. Prarthana Thombare, alongside her Dutch partner Arianne Hartono, managed to book themselves a quarterfinals berth.

The duo, who were up against fourth seeds Luksika Kumkhum and Peangtarn Plipuech, were the underdogs heading into the match. However, the Indian-Dutch pair maged to pull through with a spectacular performance, clinching a 6-4, 2-6, 10-6 win.

Mumbai Open 2024: Full results at the end of Day 4 (Indians only)

Here is how India fared on day four of the Mumbai Open:

Women's Singles Round of 32

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty (IND) beat (2) Nao Hibino (JPN) 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(5)

Rutuja Bhosale (IND) beat Peangtarn Plipuech (THA) 6-4, 7-5

(8)Katie Volynets (USA) beat Ankita Raina (IND) 6-4, 6-2

Women's Doubles Round of 16

Prarthana Thombare (IND)/ Arianne Hartono (NED) beat (4) Luksika Kumkhum (THA) / P. Plipuech (THA) 6-4, 2-6, 10-6.