Mumbai Open Day 6: Prarthana-Arianne through to semis; Rutuja Bhosale, Sahaja Yamalapalli out

Three Indian players, who were in action on the sixth day of the Mumbai Open, provided fans with some delightful play. While Prarthana Thombare, alongside her Dutch partner Arianne Hartono, made it through to the women's doubles semifinals, singles players Rutuja Bhosale and Sahaja Yamalapalli were unable to pull through.

Thombare and Hartono were the ones that got things going for India. Playing on the center court at the Cricket Club of India, the duo were facing Greek Sapfo Sakellaridi and her Australian partner Olivia Tjandramulia.

In their initial round, the Indian-Dutch combo, who had disposed of Thai fourth seeds in three grueling games, brought that same form to court today. With seemingly little effort, Thombare and Hartono booked their semifinal berth with a 6-4, 6-2 win.

Up next in action was Asian Games bronze medalist Rutuja Bhosale. The Indian was up against America's Katie Volynets, the eighth seed who had earlier ousted Ankita Raina in straight games.

The match began at an electric pace, with Bhosale and Volynets always within arms reach of the other. Eventually, the latter was the one to take the first set home, 7-6 (8). Not one to let go easily, the Indian World. No 346 was quick to make a comeback, forcing a decider 6-2.

Unfortunately, Bhosale wasn't able to keep that momentum going and conceded an easy 1-6 defeat in the third game.

Sahaja Yamalapalli, meanwhile, had had an amazing start to her time at the Mumbai Open, beating first seed Kayla Day in her opening round. Today, the Indian was up against Polina Kudermetova, and got a great start to her game, winning the first one 6-1.

However, Kudermetova made a roaring comeback, taking the next two games 6-3, 7-5 to book her quarterfinal spot.

Mumbai Open 2024: Full results at the end of day six (Indians Only)

Here is what India's day looked like at the Mumbai Open

Women's Doubles Quarterfinals

Prarthana Thombare (India)/ Arianne Hartono (Netherlands) beat Sapfo Sakellaridi (Greece)/ Olivia Tjandramulia (Australia) 6-4, 6-2

Women's Singles Round of 16

Katie Volynets (America) beat Rutuja Bhosale (India) 7-6 (8), 2-6, 6-1

Polina Kudermetova (Russia) beat Sahaja Yamalapalli (India) 1-6, 6-3, 7-5