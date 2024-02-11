Mumbai Open Day 9: Prarthana Thombare/Arianne Higgins finish as runner-ups

After an excellent run at the Mumbai Open, Indian Prarthana Thombare and her Dutch counterpart, Arianne Higgins, fell short in the final. They lost against second seeds Dalila Jakupovic and Sabrina Santamaria on Sunday, February 11.

The two had registered some surprise wins on their way to the final and fans were holding out hope for one last upset from them. However, Jakupovic and Santamaria arrived on the court with perfect form and required only two games to seal their victory.

The first game started out as a close encounter before the Slovakian-American duo registered a 6-4 win. They only got better from there, taking the second game 6-3.

Meanwhile, in the singles half of the Mumbai Open, Darla Semenistaja and Storm Hunter treated fans to a thrilling match that went the full distance. Both the Latvian and her Australian opponent had displayed some serious skills over the week, and they brought the same form to the court today.

The game began at an electric pace, and it was Hunter who took the first win 7-5. However, Semenistaja was quick to fight back, taking the next two games 7-6(6), and 6-2.

Mumbai Open 2024: Indian highlights

Indian tennis certainly set a new benchmark for itself on the courts of the Cricket Club of India. While Prarthana Thombare and Arianne Hartono taking down the fourth seeds in their first round and continuing onto the finals was certainly the highlight, there was plenty more to celebrate.

A big win for the Indian women's singles scene came on the opening day of the Mumbai Open. Sahaja Yamalapalli took down American first seed Kayla Day in a shock upset in their Round of 32 match.

Yamalapalli made it through some difficult qualifying rounds, before beating Day over the course of three difficult games.

Another huge moment for Indian tennis fans came when youngster Shrivalli Bhamidipaty replicated Sahaja’s upset. She took down second seed Nao Hibino in their opening-round encounter.